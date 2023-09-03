"Always a great time with these friends" - Billie Jean King and wife Ilana Kloss pose with comedian Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex at US Open 2023

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss posed for a picture with celebrated American comedian, actress, and writer Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex at the 2023 US Open.

With the US Open celebrating the 50th anniversary of equal prize money, a cause championed by the-then women's defending champion King in 1973, the 12-time Grand Slam champion has been a prominent presence at this year's edition of the event.

In honor of the historic anniversary, a ceremony was held in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 1 of the New York Major. Distinguished guests including former US President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Maria Sharapova were present for the occasion.

Sykes, who enjoyed the action on Day 5, took to social media and shared a picture of herself, her wife Alex, King, and Ilana Kloss at Flushing Meadows.

Sykes emphasized the significance of the 50th anniversary of equal pay at the US Open and highlighted King's pivotal role in paving the way for gender equality for all athletes.

"Always a fantastic time at @usopen! This year we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Equal Prize Money and Billie Jean King’s historical push for gender equality that has since paved the way for all athletes! @billiejeanking," Sykes captioned the post on Instagram.

King reshared Sykes' post on her social media and expressed her delight at the "great time" spent with her friends.

"Always a great time with these friends," she wrote on her Instagram story.

King's Instagram story

"This is about how women are seen and valued in this world" - Michelle Obama honors Billie Jean King during 50th anniversary of equal pay at US Open

King and Michelle Obama

During the ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of equal pay at the US Open, former First Lady Michelle Obama honored Billie Jean King at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The former first lady highlighted King's efforts in achieving equal pay and urged everyone to emulate the 12-time Grand Slam champion's example.

"Billie Jean King teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make. We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. ... or we can make our own stand. We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters," she said. (via abcnews)

She also underscored that the issue extends beyond monetary compensation, emphasizing its broader significance as it relates to how women are perceived and valued.

"Let us remember, all of this is far bigger than a champion's paycheck. This is about how women are seen and valued in this world. We have seen how quickly progress like this can be taken away if we are not mindful and vigilant, if we do not keep remembering and advocating and organizing and speaking out and, yes, voting," she added.