"Always a hater" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan reposts image showing her middle finger to Donald Trump, reaffirms her political inclination

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has once again expressed her disdain for US President Donald Trump. The social media influencer recently said she has always been a 'hater' of the 79-year-old.

Fritz and Riddle have been together since 2020, when they met on a dating app during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riddle was new to the tennis world, but she started traveling to tournaments and documenting life on tour. Promoting tennis in the US soon became a priority for the content creator.

On Thursday, September 18, Morgan Riddle shared a photo from 2016 on her Instagram story, in which she is flipping off the Trump Tower in New York. Along with the nine-year-old photo were two messages, presumably from her fans, advising her not to comment on political matters, especially Trump and the Republicans.

Replying to these messages, Riddle clarified that she wasn't new to the country's political scenario and that she has always been a Donald Trump 'hater.'

"Want to remind again because I get these stupid messages every day. I'm not 'getting' political. I've quite literally always been a hater," Riddle wrote.

During the 2024 presidential elections, Morgan Riddle openly supported Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. In June this year, Fritz's girlfriend slammed the President over tariffs on imported polyester, claiming a negative impact on the textile industry.

Meanwhile, in August, Riddle shared a photo of graffiti in New York that read 'Trump is weak and stupid.' The 28-year-old captioned it:

"Morning walk affirmations."

"I get DMs from really angry Republican women" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on refusing to stay silent on political issues

Wishing for tennis to grow in the US is not the only thing that matters to Morgan Riddle. She has often used her platform to question the authorities, even if it means inviting criticism.

Speaking to Vogue during the US Open earlier this month, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend said she voiced her opinion even when she did not have a huge following on social media.

"I came from a very liberal family. People in my life are affected by [conservative policies]. I’ve always been very outspoken on my social media. I think it’s just now that I have a bigger platform. People are like, ‘Why are you getting political now?’ I’ve always been like this," Riddle said.

“I get DMs from really angry Republican women who like tennis, but it’s not a loss, in my mind. I wouldn’t be friends with them in real life. I don’t really care if they’re following what I do online," she added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz lost to Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarterfinals, as the Serbian legend improved his head-to-head record against Fritz to 11-0.

