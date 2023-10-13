"Always nice seeing my guy Andy Roddick in a box break" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on finding trading card of former World No. 1

Serena Williams' husband, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was thrilled to come across former World No. 1, Andy Roddick's trading card.

Ohanian is not just a passionate sports fan, but also an avid collector of sports trading cards. Judging by his social media presence, he clearly possesses a deep enthusiasm for acquiring sports cards in their pristine condition.

Over the years, the tech entrepreneur has successfully accumulated a substantial and remarkable collection. The majority of these cards prominently feature his wife, Serena Williams, which serve as a heartfelt tribute to some of the most iconic moments in her illustrious career.

However, Ohanian also collects cards featuring various other tennis players, including, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and many others.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of himself finding a trading card featuring Andy Roddick while opening a new box. He expressed his delight stating that it is always good to find the former World No. 1's card from time to time.

"The corners are dinged but always nice seeing my guy @andyroddick in a box break," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Built different" - Alexis Ohanian hails Tiger Woods' winning mentality

Alexis Ohanian praised the iconic golfer Tiger Woods for his indomitable winning mentality, a trait he has exhibited since the beginning of his career.

Woods is the second most successful major winner in golf history. He is one of only five male golfers to have won all four major tournaments and also holds the record for the most consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour, an astonishing 142 in total.

The 47-year-old became the first golfer in history to win three consecutive US Amateur Championships in 1996 at the age of 20. He also holds the record for the lowest lifetime average in PGA Tour history, and his earnings on the Tour surpass those of any other player.

The social media account, Vital Golf (@vital_golf), recently shared a video featuring Tiger Woods discussing his unwavering winning mentality. In the video, Woods passionately expresses his relentless desire to secure first place in every tournament. According to him, settling for second or third position is simply not respectable.

"I understand that. I’ve always figured that. Why go to a tournament for not going there to try and win? There's really no point. That's the attitude I've had my entire life. And that's the attitude I've already had. I will explain to my dad, second su***, the third is even worse. That’s just a feeling," Woods said.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to re-share the video, expressing his admiration for Woods.

"@tigerwoods Built different. Watch until the end," Ohanian captioned his post.

