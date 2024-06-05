"Always photobombing but wouldn't have it any other way" - Coco Gauff shares sweet memories with younger brother Cameron on his 11th birthday

Coco Gauff posted a heartwarming wish for her younger sibling Cameron who turned 11. The American athlete, who is currently playing in the French Open in Paris, mentioned that she misses her brother.

20-year-old Gauff has been at the top of her form at this year's French Open as she reached her first-ever semifinal in Paris. Gauff got the better of Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinal 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, on Tuesday, June 4.

On June 5, Gauff celebrated the birthday of her younger brother Cameron who turned 11. She posted multiple pictures with her brother on her Instagram Stories, with heartwarming captions.

"Always photobombing my pictures lol but wouldn't have it any other way. hbd bro," she wrote on one Story.

Trending

"Happy Birthday to the brightest soul I know I am so proud to be your sister I love you and miss you Cam Bam," Gauff captioned another Story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Stories.(Source: Instagram @cocogauff)

Coco Gauff explains her relationship with her younger siblings Codey and Cameron

Coco Gauff during a press conference.

During the French Open press conference, Gauff was asked about her conversations with her younger brother. She remarked that 16-year-old Cody does not answer her phone at all.

"He'll text me after a match and he'll literally say 'Good win jit'," Gauff said.

"Jit is like a slang in Florida, I don't even know what it means, how to explain it. That's literally the last like four or five texts from him," she added.

She mentioned that Cameron is a fan of Fortnite which he was playing while she was on a call with him.

"He was like, 'I think I'll call you tomorrow', because he was busy playing fortnite with his friend and he has not called me today yet...That's kind of our dynamic and Cody typical teenager and Cameron just being a kid that loves fortnite," Gauff said.

The 20-year-old faces a huge task on Thursday, June 6, as she goes up against defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.

The pair have played against each other 11 times and the Pole has dominated their head-to-head record 10-1. Their last encounter was in the semifinal of the Italian Open over a month ago where the World No. 1 won the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.