Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently congratulated soccer star Megan Rapinoe on her retirement from the US women’s national soccer team.

Stubbs has been a longtime supporter of Rapinoe, who is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of her generation and a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, social justice, and equal pay.

Rapinoe, 38, played her last game for the USWNT on Sunday, September 24, at Soldier Field in Chicago. She captained the team to a 2-0 victory over South Africa.

Stubbs congratulated Rapinoe on a stellar career while posting on Instagram story on Sunday.

"Congrats @mrapinoe on an amazing career & for always sticking up for equality!" Stubbs wrote on Instagram.

Rapinoe had spoken out for LGBTQIA+ rights and various social justice causes in America. The 38-year-old received the highest civilian honor in the country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Joe Biden in 2022.

"It makes me really proud to know we've been as successful on the field as we have, but also that we've helped make the world a little bit better of a place," Rapinoe said after the victory.

"So overwhelming. It has been amazing. It has been really wonderful, to hear all the nice things, to have a closure moment, to play in front of a big crowd again. I'll miss it forever. I don't think I'll ever be at a moment where it will feel perfect but this is pretty close," she added.

Rapinoe ended her international career with 203 caps and 63 goals, as well as two World Cup titles, one Olympic gold medal, and numerous individual awards, including the Ballon d’Or Féminin and the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019.

Serena Williams' ex-coach earlier reacted to USA's defeat in FIFA Women's World Cup

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs previously defended the United States Women's National Team's (USWNT) exit at the hands of Sweden in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The USWNT suffered a heartbreaking elimination in the Round of 16, losing 5-4 in a penalty shootout. This loss shattered the team's dreams of clinching a third consecutive Women's World Cup title.

Following the defeat, the team was at the receiving end of criticism and abuse. Stubbs took to social media to defend the team, expressing her disbelief at the unwarranted abuse directed towards the players.

"The vitriol being thrown at the @uswnt by some people in this country is astounding to me! These women bust their asses everyday to win games, represent their country with pride & u have people actually pulling against them," Stubbs wrote on Instagram.

"The jealousy, unpatriotic nature of the vitriol is just outrageous. You should check yourself and your "national pride" before u utter disgraceful words to those that are only trying to do one thing, win for you and your flag," she added further.

Stubbs coached Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

