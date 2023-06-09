"Always supporting other dudes named Alexis" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates Alexis Mac Allister on Liverpool move

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has extended his support to Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has joined English Premier League giants Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ohanian is a well-known figure in the tech world as the co-founder of social media site Reddit. He married tennis legend Serena Williams in 2017.

On Thursday, Ohanian took to Instagram to congratulate Mac Allister, the Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder, who joined Liverpool in a reported £35 million move from Brighton.

Ohanian posted a story with a picture of Mac Allister in a Liverpool shirt on June 8, with a cheeky caption, which read:

“Always supporting other dudes named Alexis”.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Ohanian is no stranger to the world of sports. He is the principal owner of Angel City FC, a women’s soccer team from Los Angeles. He also has a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, along with his wife and sister-and-law Venus Williams.

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian for their appreciation of his series Fubar

(From L-R) Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently watched Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new series 'Fubar' and seemed to have enjoyed it. It is a Netflix original action-comedy series. The show was filmed in Antwerp, Belgium, and Toronto, Canada.

The Reddit co-founder posted on social media on June 6 that he and Williams loved 'Fubar' and were looking forward to the second season. He said that he was a fan of action movies, but Williams preferred less violent films. So, an action-comedy was the perfect genre for them.

"Wifey and I watched & loved it. Can't wait for Season II, my friend," Ohanian tweeted.

"I love action flicks and S doesn't like violence-violence so action-comedies are such a no-brainer for Netflix and chill nights. #FUBAR was a blast," he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger responded to Ohanian's tweet, thanking him for the appreciation of his series.

"Thank you both! This gave me a big smile today," Schwarzenegger tweeted.

Ohanian re-posted Schwarzenegger's response on his Instagram story, urging his followers to check out the show on Netflix.

"@fubar_netflix is a great show. Get to da Netflix," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes