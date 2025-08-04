"Always has the tea" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle maintains mystery behind viral camera moment at Canadian Open

The current World No. 4, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has recently shared her thoughts on the former's physiotherapist, Wolfgang Oswald, with whom she shared a viral camera moment at the 2025 Canadian Open. The famed American influencer, Riddle, was seen supporting Fritz on his latest on-court journey in Montreal.

At his Canadian Open tournament run, Taylor Fritz defeated the Spanish player Roberto Carballes Baena and the Canadian player Gabriel Diallo in the rounds of 64 and 32, respectively. His latest victory came after surpassing the World No. 27, Czech player Jiri Lehecka, in the round of 16.

His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, whom he has been dating since 2020, was a steady presence during his matches, offering her support to the player. She was also present during Fritz's 2025 Wimbledon Championships journey, which ended in a semi-final loss to the World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz.

Through her recent Instagram story, the well-known internet personality from Saint Paul, Minnesota, shared her thoughts on Fritz's physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, Wolfgang Oswald, who was seen in a light-hearted conversation with Riddle during his recent match. She captioned her story, which was first posted by Tennis TV, mentioning,

"wolf always has the tea for me 💅🏻"

Screenshot of Morgan Riddle's Instagram story | Source: IG/moorrgs

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, studied English literature at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York City. She has also worked in modelling and real estate. Additionally, Riddle was also the media director for two companies, Love Your Melon and Gamers Outreach Foundation.

In his quarter-final match at the Canadian Open, Fritz will lock horns with current World No. 11, Russian Andrey Rublev.

Morgan Riddle reflects on her relationship with tennis star Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar on July 5, 2025, Morgan Riddle expressed her thoughts on her long-time relationship with American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz, who has won ten ATP Tour singles titles in his career.

"I like that he’s so determined in his work, it’s very inspiring. Every day, he inspires me to be the best version of myself – to work hard to achieve my goals. He’s so supportive of what I’ve done in tennis. A certain kind of guy wouldn’t be as comfortable with someone stepping into their space. We support each other and lift each other up. We’re a good team."

Fritz's girlfriend is a known promoter of tennis fashion and has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.

