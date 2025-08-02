Taylor Fritz makes endearing gesture to celebrate girlfriend Morgan Riddle's birthday amid Canadian Open campaign

Taylor Fritz recently showcased an adorable gesture toward his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, on her birthday. The American tennis player is currently competing at the Canadian Open, which commenced on July 31, 2025.

Fritz was last seen competing in the second round of the tournament, where he bested Gabriel Diallo to advance to the Round of 16. He will next face Jiri Lehecka on Sunday, August 3. Amid the preparations, Fritz shared a lovable gesture for his girlfriend, Riddle.

He shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story, in which he was seen wearing a T-shirt with his girlfriend's pictures on it, and her name was also printed on it. Along with this endearing gesture, he also penned a note, revealing that it was for her birthday and National Girlfriend's Day.

"It was @moorgs birthday yesterday and apparently it's also national gf day😘," wrote Taylor Fritz.

Fritz and Riddle met through a dating app, Raya, in 2020 and started dating right away. Ever since then, the couple is usually seen together, and Riddle has also become a known face in the tennis world, as she is frequently seen cheering Fritz from the audience box amid tournaments.

Taylor Fritz received support from girlfriend Morgan Riddle after Wimbledon heartbreak

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships didn't pan out as expected for Taylor Fritz. After delivering some incredible performances in the tournament, he fell short of advancing to the finals. He bested several top-notch players and reached the semifinals, where he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, who got the better of the American in the four-set match.

The Spaniard claimed dominance in the first and the last two rounds and qualified for the final round with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(8). Following this heartbreak, Fritz received a sweet message from his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who took to her Instagram story and uploaded a picture of the American on the court with a message to comfort him. The note read:

"I know how much this mean to you & you fought your heart out every step of the way the last 2 weeks. Lobe you endlessly & so proud to be by your side. on to the next💪🏼🤍"

Taylor Fritz opened his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he couldn't progress further than the third round. The 27-year-old has won two titles this season, including the Boss Open and the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

