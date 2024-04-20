Elena Rybakina has candidly discussed the importance of being realistic about her chances ahead of her semifinal clash against Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Rybakina advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 500 event after edging past Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours and eight minutes. The World No. 4 awaited the result of Emma Raducanu and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek's blockbuster clash to determine her semifinal opponent.

Looking ahead to the prospect of facing Swiatek, Elena Rybakina acknowledged the "tough" nature of her rivalry with the World No. 1, emphasizing that they pushed each other to the limit in earlier matchups.

"Well, it's always of course tough to play against Iga, and I feel like we pushing each other till the limits. I remember when this year when we played exhibition and you're just coming out of preseason and it's very tough. She started really intense, and I'm, like, I need to keep it up (smiling)," Elena Rybakina said in her post-match press conference.

While the Kazakh expressed her desire to emerge victorious, she also highlighted her "realistic" mindset, admitting that Swiatek is the bigger favorite to win. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old backed herself to triumph over the Pole if she serves and moves well.

"I think it's nice to play against her. Of course I want to win, but I need to be also realistic. She's very good player on clay. She's maybe a little bit more favorite now, but again, if I play well, I serve well, I move good, I have all the chances. So I'm just happy to play against her," she added.

Iga Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu to set up Elena Rybakina clash in Stuttgart SF

Iga Swiatek kept her hopes of a third consecutive title in Stuttgart alive by defeating Emma Raducanu 7-6(2), 6-3 in two hours and three minutes to reach the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.

Looking ahead to her semifinal clash against Elena Rybakina, the World No. 1 shared that she would strategize and prepare her tactics for their blockbuster showdown after reviewing the Kazakh's match.

"Well, we'll see. It's not like I had time to watch a review of her match. I will prepare the tactics today. I just came off court, so I don't really have anything specific in mind," she said in her post-match press conference.

Rybakina holds a 3-2 lead in her head-to-head record against Swiatek. However, the Pole triumphed in their most recent encounter, 7-6(8), 6-2, in the 2024 Doha final.

