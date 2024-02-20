Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her delight at coming across a bedtime story narrated by John McEnroe.

American tennis legend John McEnroe has done a few noteworthy voice roles in the past, including playing the narrator in the American comedy-drama series ‘Never Have I Ever.’ In 2019, McEnroe also teamed up with mental health brand 'Calm' to narrate a sleep story titled “But Seriously, the Rules of Tennis.”

"This sleep story is designed not just to soothe the restless souls of tennis fans, but also to remind us of all the tennis rules we may have forgotten or never knew," he is heard saying in the audio.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently cheered on the American No. 1 as he successfully defended his Delray Beach title. To unwind after the match, she treated herself to the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s bedtime story.

In an Instagram post, Riddle revealed that she always wanted to listen to a bedtime story narrated by John McEnroe and called it “perfect.”

"Perfect. I’ve actually always wanted Johnny Mac to read me a bedtime story," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend also highlighted a specific part of the audio story.

"Sit back and relax; letting your eyes fall gently closed. Picture yourself resting on a comfy grasscourt, as the summer breeze drifts by and birds call out in the distance, enjoying the game from their perfect vantage point," McEnroe is heard saying in the story.

Riddle expressed her admiration for the clip.

"This is too good," she wrote.

Taylor Fritz posed for pictures with girlfriend Morgan Riddle after Delray Beach Open 2024 victory

Fritz has been in relationship with social media influencer Riddle since June 2020

The Delray Beach 2024 final between compatriots and friends Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, which was initially scheduled for Sunday, February 18, was postponed to Monday after rain played spoilsport ahead of their showdown. In their rescheduled title clash, the Americans had to battle windy conditions.

Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, Fritz maintained his formidable form, crushing recently-crowned Dallas Open champion Paul 6-2, 6-3, to defend his title. Doing so, the 26-year-old lifted his seventh career title and his fourth on home soil.

Following the victory, the World No. 10 posed with his trophy alongside girlfriend Morgan Riddle. The model and social media influencer later shared the picture on social media.

"Guess we’ll neva know!" she wrote in the caption.

She also hilariously revealed in the comments that she missed the initial celebration after the match since she had to rush to the restroom.

"I had to pee," Fritz's girlfriend wrote on Instagram, adding crying emojis.

Following his campaign in Delray Beach, Fritz is next expected to compete at the upcoming ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Mexico (February 26- March 2).