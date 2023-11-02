Alycia Parks on hitting with Venus and Serena Williams, Grand Slam and top-10 aim in 2024, and more

Alycia Parks engaged in a Q&A session on social media with her fans on Wednesday, November 1. She discussed practicing with tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and expressed her strong desire to win a Grand Slam title. The former World No. 40 also revealed that she has set her sights on breaking into the top 10 world rankings by 2024.

Parks is currently competing at the 2023 Midland Open where she is seeded three. She defeated France's Carole Monnet 6-3, 6-2 to secure her place in the quarterfinals, where she will face Katherine Sebov of Canada.

Before the commencement of her quarterfinal match, Alycia Parks took to her Instagram and engaged in a Q&A session, urging her fans to ask any questions they had.

One fan asked if she had ever met the Williams sisters. Parks, a self-proclaimed Serena Williams fan shared her experience of practicing alongside both Serena and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open.

"Hit with both of them last year at us open @serenawilliams @venuswilliams ❤️ ," Parks wrote.

Another fan asked the 22-year-old to share her tennis aspiration for 2024. Parks then expressed her desire to win a Grand Slam tournament and break into the top 10 world rankings.

"Definitely a slam and top 10 by summer!!" Parks wrote.

Parks' Instagram story

Alycia Parks won her first WTA title at the 2023 Lyon Open

Alycia Parks at bett1open 2022

Alycia Parks' perseverance finally paid off when she won her first WTA Tour title at the 2023 Lyon Open.

After failing to qualify for the 2023 Australian Open, Parks headed to France to participate in the Lyon tournament. In her opening round, she faced off against Julia Grabher, triumphing with a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory. She then proceeded to stun fourth seed Petra Martic with an impressive comeback, prevailing with a score of 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

In the quarterfinals, Parks defeated Danka Kovinic 7-5, 6-2. Continuing her impressive performance, she swiftly dispatched Maryna Zanevska in the semifinals, securing a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory. Then, in the final, the American defeated first seed Caroline Garcia 7-6(7), 7-5 to secure the title. The win assisted her rise into the WTA top 50 for the first time in her career.

Alycia Parks' heroics in Lyon captured the attention of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who extended her congratulations to the 22-year-old with a delightful gesture.

Serena presented Parks with a congratulatory gift from her own jewelry label, 'Serena Williams Jewelry'. The gift included exquisite earrings and a gold-plated necklace engraved with the word "winner."

