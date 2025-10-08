Amanda Anisimova cherishes being home with her beloved nephews, indulges their request after Wuhan Open withdrawal

Amanda Anisimova was back home after her tremendous title run at the China Open, which saw the American player win her second title of the season. She was seen spending quality time with her two nephews, Jackson and Kylo.

Anisimova is having the best season of her career in 2025, as evidenced by her title run in Beijing. She began with straight set victories over Katie Boulter and Zhang Shuai in the first few rounds, after which she had to come from being a set down against Karolina Muchova to reach the quarterfinals.

Anisimova played a tight three-set match, winning against Jasmine Paolini, and then absolutely blew away Coco Gauff in the semifinal. In the final, she played Linda Noskova and started strong, bagelling the Czech player in the first set. However, her opponent won the second set, but the American player kept her composure, winning the third set and the title.

Post her victory, Anisimova mentioned her nephews Jackson and Kylo by name in her victory speech in a nice gesture.

"I think I'm done, but my nephews, who I think might be watching... I just wanna say, Hi Jackson and Kylo! I love you guys. Okay, that's the last thing," Anisimova said.

Once she was back home, Anisimova shared a video on social media, where she was seen having a playful time with her nephews. She indulged the toddlers' request, playing hide and seek with them, and the American used a one-word caption for the video: "Home."

Amanda Anisimova spends time with her nephews back home after the China Open victory (Source: Instagram)

Amanda Anisimova was scheduled to play at the Wuhan Open next, but the American withdrew from the event before her opening match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Amanda Anisimova played her fifth final of the year in Beijing

Anisimova at the 2025 China Open (Getty)

Having a tremendous run in 2025, Amanda Anisimova played her fifth final in Beijing last Sunday. He first final of the season was at the Qatar Open, where she won against Jelena Ostapenko, winning her maiden title at this level.

Anisimova had a tough time in finals after that, as she lost three finals after the Qatar title, including two Major finals at Wimbledon and at the US Open. While the Wimbledon final was an embarrassing double-bagel drubbing by Iga Swiatek, the US Open final was a close two-set loss against Aryna Sabalenka.

Two consecutive Major final losses could have derailed any player, but Amanda Anisimova gave a great account of herself in Beijing, reaching the final and crossing the finish line after playing an excellent final.

