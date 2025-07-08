"Amanda Anisimova is the favorite" - Jim Courier breaks down what American needs to do against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Wimbledon QF

Amanda Anisimova recently received a vote of confidence from tennis legend Jim Courier. As the American gears up for her Wimbledon quarterfinals encounter against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Courier pegged her as a strong favorite for the win.

Anisimova began her time at the All England Club in a dominant manner, disposing of Yulia Putintseva and Renata Zarazua in straight sets. For her third round match, the 23-year-old narrowly outdid Dalma Galfi, and her round of 16 encounter saw her clinch a hard fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Linda Noskova.

Now, Amanda Anisimova is set to take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her quarterfinals match at the Wimbledon Championships. As she gears up for the upcoming challenge, Jim Courier backed the young American as a favorite for the win, telling the Tennis Channel,

“Sometimes being the older player when you haven't achieved something like this adds a little bit of more weight to the moment because you realize your opportunity set is smaller than someone like Amanda's. So I definitely think Amanda is the favorite. I love the emotion that she showed and showed how much it meant to her to win that last match. That was really special. She'll need more contained, offensive tennis to get through this one. But I like her moving through.”

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has also been impressive in her Wimbledon campaign so far. The Russian delivered her best performance during the third round, where she outlasted four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka over the course of three sets.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her win over Linda Noskova

Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova’s fourth round match against Linda Noskova was a display of sheer determination. At one point in the third set, the 23-year-old was down 1-3, before she clawed her way back into the game to stake claim to the win.

After the match, Anisimova admitted that she hadn't been focused on the score during the match, saying,

"I didn't remember what the score was. Someone told me, 'You were 1-3 down.' I was like, 'I was?’ I just kept telling myself to, first, keep believing in myself. Second off, just to bring my level up because I feel like I was playing a bit tentative there. I knew I had to step it up if I wanted to give myself a chance there in the third."

Amanda Anisimova will return to action on Tuesday, July 8 for her quarterfinals match. The American has beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in all three of their previous meetings and is a strong favorite to repeat the feat a fourth time.

