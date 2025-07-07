"Amanda Anisimova was innocent when she first burst on" - Jim Courier gets real about American's hardships as she reaches Wimbledon QF

Jim Courier shed light on Amanda Anisimova's hardships, as the American reached her second Wimbledon quarterfinals. She clinched a place in the quarterfinals after a victory over No. 30 seed Linda Noskova.

The No. 13 seed has entered her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal, and her second at Wimbledon, having made her first during the 2022 edition. Her successful run at Wimbledon carries far more weight, as she achieved it after navigating a testing period, one that Courier reflected on.

Former World No. 1 Courier highlighted how Anisimova gained fame after becoming the French Open's youngest semifinalist (at 17) in 2019. However, soon after the breakthrough, she stepped away from the court, as her father Konstantin passed away due to a heart attack the same year.

Highlighting Anisimova's emotional state after her fourth-round win, Courier said:

"She burst onto the scene as a semifinalist at Roland Garros, right? Young, young woman playing the sport, and then life intervenes. She has some real stuff, you know, that happened. Her father passed away, took some time to regroup, and now she's on the verge of making another semifinal here against Pavlyuchenkova."

Courier added:

"She was innocent when she first burst on. She's had the real world come up and give her, you know, a real dose. So it's going to be deeper and meaningful for her, and sometimes it's harder when it means more like this to overcome that scar tissue that you are carrying. So that's why I think she was crying after the win."

"I was playing a bit tentative there" - Amanda Anisimova reflects on her fourth-round win at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amanda Anisimova clinched a gripping win after 2 hours and 2 minutes over Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 under the roof of No. 1 Court on Sunday. The 23-year-old made a strong comeback after being behind 3-1 in the third set.

"I didn't remember what the score was," Anisimova said, via wtatennis.com. "Someone told me, 'You were 1-3 down.' I was like, 'I was?'

"I just kept telling myself to, first, keep believing in myself," Anisimova added. "Second off, just to bring my level up because I feel like I was playing a bit tentative there. ... I knew I had to step it up if I wanted to give myself a chance there in the third."

Amanda Anisimova will face World No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

