Amanda Anisimova hits the beach in leopard-print swimwear, turns up the glamor in elegant black & white mesh top in post-US Open recovery getaway

Amanda Anisimova has been letting her hair down recently following her runner-up finish at the US Open earlier this month. The American has enjoyed a career-best campaign on the WTA Tour in 2025 by reaching as high as fourth in the singles rankings.Anisimova is a veteran at this point in her career despite being just 24, having made deep runs at the Majors since 2018. This year, she has won 39 of her 55 matches thus far and secured her biggest singles title to date at the Qatar Open in February.After a quiet time on the women's pro tour in the latter months, Amanda Anisimova caught fire during the grasscourt season as she recorded her maiden Major final appearance at Wimbledon in July. The three-time WTA singles titlist then made it to her second consecutive title match at a Grand Slam tournament by virtue of her US Open run, where she lost in straight sets to defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.The World No. 4, who withdrew from this week's BJK Cup Finals quarterfinals, is likely a little exhausted as the WTA caravan arrives in Asia for the final rung of the 2025 season. On Saturday (September 13), she took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures of herself at a beach getaway on her stories.Anisimova was accompanied by friends going by the photos she has put up, in which she is wearing a leopard-print onesie. The 24-year-old also posted a mirror selfie where she is draped in a shoulderless black-and-white patterned top with bell sleeves.Via Amanda Anisimova Instagram storiesAside from her Instagram stories, the two-time Major runner-up has clearly exhibited an inclination towards spreading awareness about suicide prevention if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.Amanda Anisimova's message to the world: &quot;Be kind&quot;Earlier this week, Amanda Anisimova took to her Instagram account to share a suicide prevention helpline that is aimed at counseling people who are struggling with their mental health. In her caption, the American was very compassionate, which doesn't come as a surprise considering her own past issues.&quot;For a very important day which is world suicide prevention day... Be kind &amp; call or text 988 if you are struggling xx,&quot; Amanda Anisimova wrote on Instagram on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor those unaware, Anisimova took a six-month break from pro tennis in 2023 due to burnout. During this time, she joined NSU Florida to recharge her batteries. Her decision proved to be fruitful, to say the least, as she has since reached five WTA finals and risen to the highest echelon of women's tennis.