"Amanda Anisimova shouldn't need 2 days";Pathetic from organisers" - Fans debate American's Miami Open scheduling after her loss to Emma Raducanu

Tennis fans recently reacted to Amanda Anisimova's scheduling at the 2025 Miami Open following her defeat to Emma Raducanu in the fourth round. This marked the second encounter between Anisimova and Raducanu on the WTA Tour, with the Brit emerging victorious in both matches

Anisimova was seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida and she commenced her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She triumphed over Mayar Sherif with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in her opening match and then defeated the 11th seed, Mirra Andreeva with a score of 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 in the third round to advance to the fourth round where she faced Raducanu and ultimately lost 1-6, 3-6.

Following Anisimova's loss to Raducanu, tennis insider, Jose Morgado took to social media to comment that the American appeared fatigued and "diminished" during her fourth-round match, having played it less than 18 hours after her third-round match against Mirra Andreeva.

"Emma was amazing but Anisimova looked clearly diminished. Does it make any sense that in a 12-day tournament you play R3-R4 in less than 18 hours? The answer is an obvious NO. Tennis being tennis," Morgado posted on (formerly known as Twitter).

Anisimova playing two matches within such a short timeframe drew a variety of reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts . Some fans supported the scheduling Anisimova received, while others criticized it.

One fan suggested that Amanda Anisimova could have won against Emma Raducanu and that she shouldn't have required two days to recover.

"Girl is 23 years old, she shouldn't need two days to recover lol," a fan posted.

Meanwhile, another fan condemned Amanda Anisimova's scheduling, describing it as "pathetic" on the part of the organizers.

"Utterly pathetic from the organisers," a fan wrote.

"But at the same time #Raducanu plays very consistent in the same range of time. #MiamiOpen," a fan posted.

"This is PROFESSIONAL tennis. If Amanda couldn’t perform today then maybe the sport isn’t for her. These excuses are tiring," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"The scheduling is s*iitttt...I was shocked when I saw the schedule today," a fan posted.

"Why are girls who had a day off scheduled for the night sessions? When Amanda finished late last night and is scheduled for early today? wtf??" a fan wrote.

"Such a s*itty scheduling. Iga played yesterday morning and plays the last match today lol," a fan posted.

After defeating Amanda Anisimova, Emma Raducanu will face Jessica Pegula in Miami Open 2025 QF

Emma Raducanu during her match against Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her win over Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open, Emma Raducanu will face Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Raducanu kicked off her WTA 1000 hard court campaign by defeating wild card Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. She then triumphed over eighth seed Emma Navarro 6(6)-7, 2-6, 7-6(3) and McCartney Kessler 6-1, 3-0 retd. in the second and third rounds, respectively. She then overcame Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round to secure her spot in the quarterfinals against Pegula.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula, who is seeded fourth at the 2025 Miami Open. started her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated qualifier Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4 in her opening match and then overcame 32nd seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(3) and 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Raducanu and Pegula have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with each player winning a match. Their most recent encounter was in the second round of the 2024 Rothesay International Eastbourne, which the Brit won 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5.

The winner of the quarterfinal match between Raducanu and Pegula will go on to face either fourth seed Jasmine Paolini or Magda Linette in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

