Amanda Anisimova net worth: How much has American earned at US Open so far & how much more can she add to her fortunes in NY?

Amanda Anisimova's career-best season produced another highlight worthy moment after she advanced to the semifinals of the US Open 2025. She did so by exorcising the demons from her loss in the Wimbledon final. She received a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown courtesy of Iga Swiatek in a nervy performance from her side.

Anisimova got another crack at Swiatek in the quarterfinals here, beating her 6-4, 6-3 this time. Being at the business end of a Major is rewarding financially, and the American's net worth has surged this year in light of her remarkable performances. She has earned $8.7 million in career prize money so far, with her 2025 season being the most lucrative in terms of earnings.

Anisimova captured her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open earlier this year, and received $597,000 for her efforts. Her runner-up finish at Queen's Club and Wimbledon fetched her $134,260 and $2 million respectively. She's set to add another million to her bank account thanks to her run at the ongoing US Open.

The American will get $1.2 million for making the semifinals. If she reaches the final, then the sum will go up to $2.5 million. She will be laughing all the way to the bank if she wins the title, with a whopping $5 million reserved for this year's US Open champion. However, that's before federal and state taxes.

Anisimova's career earnings are set to cross the $10 million mark on account of her US Open run, regardless of her results going forward. She is also endorsed by Nike, Wilson, Gatorade and Therabody, though the exact details of her current contracts aren't public knowledge.

Her overall net worth will be a lot more after taking into account her brand deals and performance bonuses. However, her primary focus will be on her next match rather than the prize money on offer.

Amanda Anisimova to face Naomi Osaka in the US Open 2025 semifinals

Amanda Anisimova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova will square off against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the US Open 2025. The two are set to renew their rivalry after three years. The American leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Their first ever encounter took place at the Australian Open 2022, where Osaka was the defending champion. Anisimova dropped the opening set during their third-round contest but regrouped to win in three sets. They crossed paths for the second time at the French Open later that year.

Unlike their match in Melbourne, this meeting didn't go the distance. Anisimova sent Osaka packing in the first round with a straight sets victory. She will be keen to maintain her unbeaten record in this rivalry, though the current version of Osaka is different from the one she faced three years ago.

