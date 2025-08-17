  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Amanda Anisimova
  • Amanda Anisimova's mother Olga makes rare appearance at American's side in New York for US Open after emotional message at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova's mother Olga makes rare appearance at American's side in New York for US Open after emotional message at Wimbledon

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:32 GMT
Amanda Anisimova and her mother, Olga Anisimova - Source: Instagram
Amanda Anisimova and her mother, Olga Anisimova - Source: Instagram

Amanda Anisimova shared an update on her mother, Olga Anisimova's appearance in New York to support the American in her US Open campaign. The hard court swing is slated to commence on August 18, 2025, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Ad

Ahead of her appearance at the Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open, Anisimova competed at the Wimbledon Championships, where she reached the finals but fell short of lifting the trophy. She was bested by Iga Swiatek, who dominated the contest and claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over the American.

Following this heartbreaking loss, Anisimova delivered an emotional message for her mother in the post-match speech. She thanked her for flying from the US to London to support her in the finals and also appreciated her for the hard work she had done behind her. Months after this, the player's mother is all set to support her daughter in her US Open campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The American uploaded a picture on Instagram with her mother, where they were seen posing on the streets of New York. The post's caption read:

"🤍"
Ad

Along with this, the 23-year-old also shared a picture practicing for the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on her Instagram story.

Anisimova&rsquo;s Instagram story/@amandaanisimova
Anisimova’s Instagram story/@amandaanisimova

Amanda Anisimova shares a heartfelt message for her mother after an upsetting Wimbledon loss

After suffering a heartbreaking loss at the Wimbledon final on July 12 at Centre Court against Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova delivered a heartwarming message for her mother, Olga Anisimova, during the trophy ceremony. Thanking her mother for her constant support, she shared that her mother has always worked very hard for her.

Ad
"My mom, who flew in this morning, I definitely would not be standing here [without her]. My mom has put in more work than I have honestly. Guys, I am so sorry," said Amanda Anisimova, via Sports Illustrated.

Anisimova further complimented her mother for being one of the most selfless people she knew and also thanked her for flying in to support her. Expressing her feelings about sharing that moment with her mother, the American added:

Ad
"My mom is the most selfless person I know and she has done everything to get me to this point in my life. Thank you for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in. It's definitely not why I lost today," she added.

Anisimova further said:

"I am so happy that I get to share this moment and for you to be here and witness this in person. You do so much for my sister and I and you always have. I love you so much."

Amanda Anisimova was last seen in action at the second round of the Cincinnati Masters on August 12, 2025, where she competed against Anna Kalinskaya, who won the round and progressed to the third round of the tournament.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications