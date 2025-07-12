Who is in Amanda Anisimova's player box at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Amanda Anisimova is on the verge of completing her lifelong dream. She's into the final of Wimbledon 2025, her first appearance in a Grand Slam final. She will take on Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on Saturday, July 12. The young American's family and team have played a huge role in her development, and they will all be in her player box cheering loudly for her in the final.

Starting with Anisimova's team, she's currently coached by Rick Vleeshouwers. They started working together a year ago, and the seeds of their current success were sown last year. She advanced to the final of the Canadian Open by beating four top 20 players, though she ultimately came up short against Jessica Pegula in the final.

Anisimova won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Qatar this year, and has continued her good run of form with her trip to the Wimbledon final. Vleeshouwers previously coached Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer. Her physiotherapist, Shadi Soleymani, has also played a huge role in her success.

Soleymani joined Anisimova's team this year and handles everything from her diet to flexibility to biomechanics. Lastly, performance coach Rob Brandsma is another person who has been deeply involved in the American's success, being a familiar presence in her corner for years.

Anisimova's mother, Olga, will also be in her player's box. Her mother helped nurture her tennis ambition and shared coaching responsibilities with her father during her childhood. The 23-year-old's father died from a heart attack in 2019. Her sister, Maria Egee, was the one who helped her a lot in the aftermath of that devastating setback.

Egee also played tennis while growing up, and told her parents what to do differently when it came to her younger sister. She works in the finance industry and is a powerhouse in the field, landing on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018. She's there with her family, including her adorable son and Anisimova's nephew, Jaxon.

He got to see his aunt score a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday, July 10, that too on his fourth birthday. Anisimova will hope to use this considerable support system to secure her maiden Major title.

Amanda Anisimova vying to win her first Grand Slam title

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova was tipped to win Major titles right from her junior days. When she made the semifinals of the French Open 2019 as a 17-year-old, she justified the hype around her. However, a series of personal and professional setbacks stalled her momentum over the years.

Following a mental health break in 2023, Anisimova's career has been on the rise since her return to the tour in 2024. One more win and she will be crowned as a Grand Slam champion.

However, Iga Swiatek, Anisimova's opponent in the Wimbledon 2025 final, is no ordinary player. She has five Major titles to her name, among other accolades. The American will have to play the match of her life to hoist the winner's trophy.

