Amanda Anisimova reveals new project while on tennis break, wants to 'promote and protect mental health'

Amanda Anisimova revealed she's working on a new project while still being on an indefinite break from tennis.

Anisimova announced in early May that she'll be taking an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health.

"I've really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I've worked as hard as I could to push through it," the former World No. 21 then said.

The break from tennis hasn't stopped her from engaging in other projects, such as the Art For Hope. The 21-year-old took to social media to announce her upcoming project, posting a couple of pictures as well.

"Sending these off for something exciting this week. Looking forward to getting started with the work I've been doing," Amanda Anisimova wrote.

In the About section of the website of the project, it is said Anisimova started it after reading a quote that said "We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone."

The website www.for-a-cause.com is dedicated to promoting and protecting mental health in all aspects of life.

"I believe that everyone deserves access to resources and support, no matter what their background or circumstances may be. Mental health is a crucial component of overall well-being," Anisimova wrote.

"It affects how we feel, think, act, and can have a profound impact on our relationships, work, and daily life. Yet, mental health is often stigmatized or overlooked, leading to a lack of access to resources," she added.

The American will be selling artworks and donating the proceeds to various charitable organizations such as Prevent Child Abuse, Feeding America, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Amanda Anisimova becomes an aunt while on mental health tennis break

Amanda Anisimova during Wimbledon 2022

During her break from professional tennis, the 21-year-old Amanda Anisimova recently celebrated becoming an aunt, posting about it on social media.

Anisimova’s sister welcomed two precious boys, Kylo and Zayn, into their family. The American's Instagram post captured her profound gratitude for becoming an aunt.

"Kylo Zayn. My sister blessed us with the two most precious boys ever, my heart is so full," Anisimova wrote on Instagram in June 2023.

Since taking her break from tennis, the former World No. 21's social media feed has been full of photos with friends and family, doing various activities, and enjoying life.

Anisimova is currently World No. 273, while her fans are still waiting on her to announce when, or if she will be coming back to the circuit.