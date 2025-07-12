Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, stood in support of Amanda Anisimova after she finished her Wimbledon final against Iga Swiatek without winning a game. Stubbs mentioned the difficulties Anisimova has had to overcome to reach her maiden final.

On Saturday, July 12, Anisimova went up against Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final. Swiatek brought the experience of five Grand Slam titles, while Anisimova was playing in her first match at this level.

The American looked shaken from the very beginning as Swiatek broke her, and, unfortunately, Anisimova never recovered. The Pole kept piling on the pressure and used her experience to wrap up the games quickly. Eventually, Swiatek won the match 6-0, 6-0.

Trolls on social media were relentless. Anisimova's gameplay was being insulted without a thought about the fact that she had reached the final, overcoming great players. Moreover, Serena Williams' ex-coach, Stubbbs, pointed out that Anisimova had overcome even bigger challenges in the past few years to get where she was.

"Anyone who goes on social media to trash Amanda needs to really check themselves. This is a kid that just made her first major final & deservedly so. She’s also someone who’s overcome a lot, including losing her father when she was a teenager. She’s is a lovely kid, so chill," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on X.

Further, she sympathized with the 23-year-old American and explained how the difference in experience between the competitors played a part.

"Feel so badly for her. No one knows that feeling, 1st major final. Obviously nervous, playing against someone that’s been there so many times in finals of majors. Now it’s all about omg I’m so embarrassed and and and. The mind is going a million miles an hour! Can’t relax," she added.

Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023 to focus on her mental health, a decision that followed years of personal struggles, including the sudden passing of her father and longtime coach, Konstantin, in 2019. After time away from the sport, she returned with renewed perspective and form, winning her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha earlier this year and making a stunning run to the Wimbledon final.

Iga Swiatek becomes fastest women's player to reach 100 Major wins after Serena Williams following Wimbledon final win over Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon 2025 and, in Grand Slam lore, with several incredible achievements. In the final, Swiatek demolished Amanda Anisimova 6‑0, 6‑0 in just 57 minutes. It was only the second double bagel in a Grand Slam final during the Open Era, and the first at Wimbledon since 1911.

This dominant victory earned her sixth career major title, and she became the first Polish woman to win Wimbledon in the Open Era. Beyond the title, Swiatek reached 100 Grand Slam match wins in just 120 matches, making her the quickest since Serena Williams reached 100 wins in 116 matches at the 2004 US Open.

After the match, Swiatek said:

"I feel like I’m already an experienced player, but I never really expected this one... I want to thank my team — they believed in me more than I did."

Amanda Anisimova's run to the Wimbledon final carried extra significance as she became the first American woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the championship match. The 23-year-old's achievement rekindles hopes for an American champion at Wimbledon and marks a major turning point in her young, revitalized career.

