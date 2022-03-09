Amanda Anisimova wins Eisenhower Cup Tie Break Tens in Indian Wells 

Amanda Anisimova beat Maria Sakkari to win this year's Eisenhower Cup Tie Break Tens at Indian Wells on Tuesday night. The Tie Break Tens is an exhibition tournament where players compete in 10-point tiebreaks across a session of three-and-a-half hours.

This year marked the 10th edition of the tournament and the second time it was held in Indian Wells.

(L-R): Maria Sakkari, Leylah Fernandez, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at this year's Eisenhower Cup Tie Break Tens

Anisimova was a last-minute addition to the competition following the withdrawal of Barbora Krejcikova.

In her first match, she faced Naomi Osaka, who had won the tournament back in 2017. Anisimova beat the former top-ranked player 10-3 to set up a semifinal showdown with Paula Badosa, who had earlier thrashed Leylah Fernandez 10-3.

On the other side of the draw, Aryna Sabalenka edged Simona Halep 10-7 while Maria Sakkari beat Ons Jabeur 10-6.

In the semifinals, Anisimova beat Badosa 10-6 to advance to the final against Sakkari, who defeated Sabalenka 10-5. The American beat Sakkari 10-7 in the final to win the tournament.

The 20-year-old collected a cheque worth $150,000 for her win. Anisimova, who is of Russian origin, said in her post-match speech that she would donate some of her prize money to the relief efforts in Ukraine.

"This trophy is much nicer than both of the ones I have combined," he said. "But I am happy and I'll definitely be donating my prize money to the Ukrainian Relief Fund because everyday is extremely sad and you know, we are here and enjoying but it's very hard to just live normally."

Naomi Osaka dons the North Carolina Courage jersey

Naomi Osaka wore the jersey of the football club she co-owns

Although Naomi Osaka lost convincingly in the first round of this event, she made headlines with her outfit. The four-time Grand Slam champion wore the jersey of National Women's Soccer League club North Carolina Courage, which she co-owns with Medfusion founder Steve Malik.

NC Courage @TheNCCourage on you! We feel the love, @naomiosaka ! We're so proud you're part of our Courage family — the new kit lookson you! We feel the love, @naomiosaka! We're so proud you're part of our Courage family — the new kit looks 🔥 on you! https://t.co/K6xbMfcIYt

Like any other exhibition tournament, the Tie Break Tens was quite entertaining. Ons Jabeur was seen taking pictures of Aryna Sabalenka, who posed for the Tunisian.

This year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is already underway with the qualifiers. The main draw action begins on Wednesday on the women's side, with the men's matches to follow a day later.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee