"Amazing how much you keep shifting goal posts" - Tennis fans take offense to Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam finals tally being compared to Chris Evert

Novak Djokovic qualified for his 34th Grand Slam final after he beat an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open. Soon after the match, the ATP posted a list of all-time Grand Slam finals played that included women's players, as the Serbian shared the honors with American legend Chris Evert.

The blockbuster match failed to live up to its expectations after the Spaniard suffered a cramp in the third set and thus played with very limited movements as the Serbian found it easy to win the match, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the semifinal had its own moments, with Alcaraz hitting what many people called "the greatest shot they have ever seen." He also had to concede a game as he sought a medical timeout to seek immediate treatment for his cramp, prompting tennis fans to criticize the rule, once again.

However, ATP's inclusion of women's players in the list was not well received by fans, who accused ATP of undermining the former World No. 1's heroics.

Fans on Twitter accused ATP of changing the rules to favor their agenda. They also called the organization "desperate losers."

"Lol even when you include the women, he still has the most. It’s amazing how much you keep shifting goal posts. Soon you won’t have anything to shift. What will you do then? Losers. Desperate losers."

Fans visibly took offense to the ATP's inclusion and even reminded them that they are not the WTA. They also believe that the ATP did that just to undermine Djokovic.

"Why are you talking about the women ATP? You are not the WTA…Ohhhhh cos it’s Novak."

Fans questioned the hypocrisy behind this, as they claimed the ATP never did something like this while highlighting Federer or Nadal's achievements.

"Show me a time where you EVER brought the WTA into men's record counts when Federer or Nadal were leading on the men's side. I'll wait."

Tennis fans also fear that if Djokovic breaks the men's record on Sunday, he will be compared to Serena Williams and Margaret Court, both of whom have more Grand Slam titles than any man.

"You do know that the second he lifts the trophy at RG on Sunday he will have to share the headlines with Serena and Margaret Court."

Novak Djokovic just one win away from winning his 23rd Grand Slam singles title

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Novak Djokovic is just one win away from winning the most Grand Slam singles titles in men's history. The 22-time Grand Slam winner will take on Norwegian Casper Ruud in the summit clash on Sunday in the French Open.

Ruud beat Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0, to qualify for his second consecutive Roland Garros final. The former World No. 2 is yet to win a match against the Serbian, as the latter enjoyed a 4-0 head-to-head tie on the tour. They last faced each other at the 2022 ATP Finals, where the veteran beat the Norwegian to win the title.

A victory for Djokovic would not only secure his place in history but also propel him back to the top of the singles rankings. However, if Ruud manages to win, Alcaraz will retain his position as the top-ranked player.

