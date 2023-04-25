Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu has expressed her admiration for Novak Djokovic, stating that the Serb played a vital role in saving her career.

Prisacariu began her professional career in 2018 and, amidst financial struggles, has been competing on the ITF circuit over the past five years.

During the Match Point Canada podcast, Prisacariu described Djokovic as an "inspiration" for the help he provides to tennis players from Serbia and elsewhere.

"Novak Djokovic, forever inspiration," she said. "And he's one of the few that actually helps the tennis players from Serbia. He actually sponsors them. It's amazing what he does. I don't even have words to describe him. I mean, he saved my career many times through my ages."

Prisacariu also recalled watching videos of the World No. 1 on YouTube as a junior.

"When I was a junior, I used to search his videos on YouTube and I was just watching and watching and I was falling asleep with his voice in the room and I was waking up to that and I was watching the shots and then again and again and again. So, he's definitely amazing," she said.

This is not the first time Prisacariu has spoken of her admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam champion. In a recent interview with Novosti, she labeled the Serb a "living legend."

"He inspires me every day. He is my champion, my number one. I grew up watching him. He is a living legend," Prisacariu said.

"For me Novak is ahead of everyone because of the way he entertains and connects with the audience. It is something unique for me and he will always have my support," she added.

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open 2023

2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 Madrid Open, which is set to commence on Wednesday (April 26). The Serb had expressed concerns about his right elbow ahead of the Srpska Open in Banja Luka last week.

The announcement comes days after Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the Masters event due to injury.

Djokovic has won the Madrid Open on three occasions, most recently in 2019. He lost in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz last year.

The World No. 1 will most likely return to action at the Italian Open, which begins on May 10

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes