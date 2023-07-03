Venus Williams has returned to her favorite hunting ground, Wimbledon, and her sister Serena Williams has complimented the former's outfit ahead of her participation.

Venus has soldiered through her hamstring injury which picked up earlier this season during the ASB Classic. Despite retirement speculations circling her, the five-time Wimbledon champion has stepped foot on the prestigious grounds of the All-England Club nearly 26 years after she made her SW19 debut.

With a colossal 23 Majors under her belt, Venus' younger sister Serena has earned a spot in history and is widely acclaimed as the greatest female player in the Open era. The American tennis icon bowed out of the sport last year after making a series of appearances at the 2022 US Open.

Venus has failed to win a WTA singles title since 2016 and with her injury earlier this year, she was forced to spend six months on the sidelines. Luckily, the 43-year-old has now fully recovered and arrived for the season's third slam with a rank of 558.

Following Venus' comeback, Serena boosted the former's morale with a compliment. The seven-time Grand Slam champion recently uploaded a photograph of herself rocking a stunning outfit and embracing the official Wimbledon logo. Moreover, she encapsulated her love for the event in the caption.

"The love affair continues. @wimbledon starts tomorrow!" captioned Venus Williams.

Subsequently, her younger sister Serena rose to the occasion and supported her participation in the event by complimenting her outfit and looks.

"You look amazing," commented Serena.

Venus Williams desires to continue tennis even at the age of 50

Venus Williams has expressed her desire to continue professional tennis for years to come, notably till the age of 50, in a recent interview.

The former World No. 1 is all set for her 24th Wimbledon participation and has hinted at many appearances in the future. The American tennis star is of the idea that if anyone could stay on the tour at the age of 50, it was her and that she was not ready to give up on the sport just yet.

"It's never been done before, so if there is anyone who could do it [continue to play tennis even at 50], it would be me," she said.

Furthermore, Venus added that she wasn't participating in tournaments to prove a point but simply because of the desire she carried.

"The Grand Slams mean the most to me. But you have to be competitive. I'm not carrying a torch for anyone. My motivation is to keep going just as I have always done. I have reached a level that few others reach in life or anything," said Venus.

