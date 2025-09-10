"America is just embarrassing"; "Unbelievably boring" - Fans unimpressed with 'unfunny' Carlos Alcaraz skit on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

A Carlos Alcaraz impersonator made a cameo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week in a segment where Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her 2025 US Open triumph. While the Belarusian's interaction with the famous host has done wonders for tennis' popularity, the tennis community has since criticized the writers for the bit.Alcaraz showed impressive form during his title-winning campaign in New York last fortnight, dropping only one set en route to a successful title defense. The Spaniard defeated his archrival Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes to seal the deal on Sunday (September 7). The following day, he and his fellow women's singles titlist Sabalenka, who also enjoyed a dominant showing at Flushing Meadows, turned up on The Today Show, a famous American morning television show.The women's World No. 1 would later make a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show, during which Jimmy Fallon interacted with comedian Fred Armisen, who wore Carlos Alcaraz's US Open attire and was cosplaying as the Spaniard. Armisen's portrayal of the 22-year-old, despite clearly being satirical, was not received well by many fans.Many tennis fans found the entire segment to be &quot;unfunny&quot; and &quot;boring&quot; if their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by.&quot;Where the world’s best player is turned into the end of an unfunny bit by two guys,&quot; one fan wrote on X in criticism of the Carlos Alcaraz bit.&quot;What the HELL does this even mean. You are so effing ugly Jimmy s**t head, so unbelievably boring,&quot; another fan claimed in an expletive-laden rant.&quot;Torturously unfunny 😭😭😭,&quot; one more fan suggested.&quot;I'm so sorry Aryna had to go through this boring ahh monologue,&quot; another wrote.A few others reiterated the above statement, with one directing their ire towards the nature of American entertainment.&quot;America is just embarrassing,&quot; one fan insisted.&quot;Lmaooo this is so trash,&quot; another wrote.Sabalenka, meanwhile, was in high spirits during the bit as she proclaimed her love for playing at the US Open.&quot;It was amazing. I love playing in New York and the experience was unforgettable,&quot; Aryna Sabalenka said during her Tonight Show appearance.Carlos Alcaraz draws media attention during US Open-winning celebration in NYC clubCarlos Alcaraz poses during post-US Open press tour | Image Source: GettyJust like Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz is also on everyone's radar since reigning supreme at the 2025 US Open. The Spaniard defeated his archrival Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes to nab his sixth Major title. To mark the occasion, he accompanied his brother Alvaro and a few other members of his support circle to Manhattan's Chez Margaux club for an after-party.The 22-year-old later took a selfie with model and internet personality Brianna Bardhi during the gig, and what followed were some inaccurate reports from American media suggesting that he had partied with multiple models. Since then, a large section of the World No. 1's fans have taken umbrage at the reporting of the incident by insisting that the only women he posed with at the event were Bardhi and Alvaro Alcaraz's girlfriend, Lucia.