"Media want Carlos Alcaraz so bad to be a playboy" - Fans snap at 'clickbait' journalism after claims of US Open champ partying with 'models' in NYC

Carlos Alcaraz secured his sixth Major title and second of 2025, finally, at the US Open on Sunday (September 7) as he overcame Jannik Sinner in four sets in the final. To relish the moment, the Spaniard hit the clubs in New York City with his brother Alvaro and his girlfriend Lucia. Although he posed with a few women at the venue, the tennis community has since been perplexed by the media's inaccurate reporting of the instance.Alcaraz reigned supreme over his archrival Sinner in the men's singles summit clash at Flushing Meadows, turning in a performance for the ages to prevail 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes. On the same day, the 22-year-old, who is known for partying with friends occasionally, visited the private club &quot;Chez Margaux&quot; in Manhattan with his support circle for a US Open after-party.Famous model Brianna Bardhi ended up taking a selfie with Carlos Alcaraz at the event. However, the media has since exaggerated the six-time Major winner's appearance at the gig, with many outlets stating that he partied with multiple models.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since taken umbrage at these reports. One fan emphasised the collective sentiment well enough while also referencing Jannik Sinner, who is coincidentally dating model and influencer Laila Hasanovic.&quot;Its so funny to me that media want him so bad to be a playboy… meanwhile sinner actually dating a model lmao,&quot; the fan wrote on X.A few others reiterated the above complaint on social media.&quot;Being photographed next to someone does not mean they’re with them. People always take pics with winners. Typical clickbait,&quot; one fan suggested.&quot;One of them being alvaro’s gf and the rest just being girls who were at the same club as him like ok sure,&quot; another claimed.&quot;BREAKING: A 22 year old is in the club,&quot; one more fan wrote.&quot;Which part is 'parties with models?'&quot; another fan asked rhetorically while questioning the media's ethics.The newly-crowned World No. 1, meanwhile, is expected to take some rest over the next two weeks before resuming his 2025 ATP Tour season.Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup duty to make debut at Japan Open later this monthCarlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open 2025 trophy | Image Source: GettyFollowing his US Open triumph, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from Spain's Davis Cup Finals qualifiers second-round fixture against Denmark. The Spaniard will next play at the Japan Open in Tokyo towards the end of September and will be eager to win his eighth title of the year at the tournament.Alcaraz is making his debut at the 500-level event, choosing to forego a possible participation at the China Open, where he nabbed the title after a three-set championship-match victory against Jannik Sinner last year. The 22-year-old currently stands at the top of the ATP singles rankings with 11,540 points to his name, giving him favourable odds of ending the season as the top-ranked player for the first time since 2022.