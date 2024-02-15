Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick, Rennae Stubbs and Brad Gilbert condemned the shootings at Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade via social media.

Thousands of fans had gathered to watch the parade that ended at the train station in downtown Kansas City. Before the festivities could be concluded, shots were fired that led to panic among the crowd. As per the BBC website, one person died and 21 were injured.

In light of the unfortunate incident, Andy Roddick took to social media to express his views of gun laws in the US.

"Guns aren’t allowed at the NRA national convention. You might think there’s something quippy coming. Nope. They just aren’t allowed there. Everywhere else? Totally fine," wrote Roddick on X(formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova reacted to Roddick's post by seconding his opinion.

"Nope. No guns when they all want to be safe but guns everywhere else is just fine…" Navratilova replied to Roddick's post.

Expand Tweet

Rennae Stubbs reposted a short clip from the incident and wrote:

"AMERICA!!!!! I don’t care what u say, YOU HAVE A PROBLEM!!!!!"

Expand Tweet

She later followed it up with another post:

"And don’t tell me to go back to Australia! I am a dual citizen and have lived here for 26 years. I love this country but this problem is AN AMERICAN PROBLEM! And people around the world think this is insane!" she added.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, also expressed his grief at the "senseless shooting".

"Waking up to hear about another senseless shooting at Chiefs championship celebration, hopefully. Hopefully will figure it out like Australia and New Zealand did with gun laws, until then it will continue to be the same, absolute insanity to allow assault weapons," wrote Gilbert.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova calls out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "indifference" over arrest of Palestinian artist

Martina Navratilova interacts with the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for lack of action over the arrest of Palestinian artist Eid Suleiman al-Hathalin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), author of the 2016 book 'The Way to the Spring: Life and Death in Palestine', Ben Ehrenreich, stated that Al-Hathalin was arrested after a raid on the village of Umm Al-Kheir by Israeli forces.

The post caught Navratilova's attention. She took to social media to voice her support for the artist.

"This is just awful. Clearly whether one is a peaceful Palestinian or a Hamas Palestinian makes no difference to Netanyahu," Navratilova wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

As per Ehrenreich's post, the artist should not have been arrested as the latter was not a part of Hamas but of a nonviolent resistance movement.