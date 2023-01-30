American tennis star Frances Tiafoe relishes joyous meeting with music legend Anita Baker at NFC Championship Game

American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe has made a huge splash in the world of sports in recent times. The 25-year-old stole the limelight at the 2022 US Open when he knocked out 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and proceeded to make a showing in the tournament semifinals.

Since his claim to fame on the tennis courts, Tiafoe has grabbed the attention of the who’s who of the sports and entertainment industry in the United States. The World No. 15 is frequently seen enjoying his off days pursuing his fashion ambitions or attending various other sporting events.

Recently, Frances Tiafoe attended the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The American tennis player later shared that he had the privilege to meet musical legend Anita Baker at the event, which she inaugurated by singing the National Anthem.

Anita Baker herself was pleased to meet the young icon and posted a picture of them together on her social media.

"Tennis Champion Frances Tiafoe stopped by the suite, to say hello!" she wrote.

Tiafoe responded in kind.

"Wouldn’t miss it," the player responded.

He further thanked Baker for her support.

"Sooo dope to meet Anita Baker tonight at the Eagles game. Thanks for your support Aunty Baker," he acknowledged in his Instagram story.

Tiafoe on Instagram

"This will only fuel me for what’s to come" - Frances Tiafoe on his devastating Australian Open 2023 loss

Team USA lift 2023 United Cup

Frances Tiafoe was unable to recreate the magic of the 2022 US Open at the 2023 Australian Open. The American tennis star suffered a devastating loss on his 25th birthday to US Open co-semifinalist and eventual 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov in the third round of the tournament.

Reflecting on his unfortunate exit, Frances Tiafoe admitted that he was “hurt” by the early loss at one of his favorite tournaments. He, however, conveyed that he was looking ahead and was prepared to come back stronger.

"Man it hurts to leave the Australian Open this early. Melbourne is and always will be one of my favorite places to play. Imma be back this will only fuel me for what’s to come," he said.

Despite his week-one exit at the tournament, Tiafoe otherwise made a strong start to his 2023 season, pushing his country's team to glory at the United Cup and staying unbeaten in all five encounters. His victories thus far have fueled his rise to a career-high ranking of World No. 15 on January 30, 2023.

