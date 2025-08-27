Amid billionaire parents facing criticism, Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula clarifies she has no idea about progress on new stadium

World No. 4, American WTA star Jessica Pegula, is currently in action at the 2025 US Open and reached the semi-final round with Jack Draper in the mixed doubles championship. Pegula recently shared her thoughts on the progress of the new Buffalo Bills stadium while her parents continue to face criticism from the American football team's loyal fans.Jessica Pegula is the daughter of billionaire businessman Terry Pegula, who is famously known as the owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits. Her mother is Kim Pegula, a South Korean-born businesswoman. The WTA star has four siblings, two of whom are from his father's previous marriage.When her parents' $100 million superyacht was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, it garnered criticism from Buffalo Bills fans, as taxpayers are paying $850 million for the construction of $2.1 billion New Highmark Stadium. MLFootball shared the same in a recent X post that read:&quot;TRENDING: #Bills fans are angry that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula drive around their mega-yacht worth nearly 100 million dollars…While local taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for the team's new stadium. 😳😳😳 Thoughts on this…?&quot;On the other hand, Jessica Pegula recently appeared on her podcast 'The Player’s Box' and expressed her thoughts on the new stadium, which has also faced design criticism from the fans due to its steel canopy style. According to SI, some critics have noted that it resembles a 'bedpan'.&quot;People were asking me today, 'Oh, how's the stadium coming along?' I was like, I literally haven't seen or done a tour like ever. And I was like, 'Well, I just saw on the first episode of Hard Knock. So, I basically know the same amount that you guys do,'&quot; Pegula said on the podcast (41:00 onwards).Pegula has had a notable career in tennis, having won nine WTA Tour singles titles and seven doubles titles.Jessica Pegula reflects on receiving support from Buffalo Bills fansJessica Pegula Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: GettyDuring her recent interview with Town&amp;Country Magazine, Jessica Pegula reflected her admiration for being embraced by Buffalo Bills fans during her tournament runs.&quot;It’s awesome. Buffalo is a city, but it’s got a small town vibe to it,so people get really supportive and they love their sports teams and I feel like I’ve kind of become one their teams. I have seen people again that they weren’t even tennis fans and they’re like, “We came to the U.S. Open because we love the Bills and we want to support you!” It’s just so cool,&quot; she said.Pegula defeated Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her first round at the US Open and is all set to lock horns with former World No. 34 Anna Blinkova in the second round.