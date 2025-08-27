  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Amid billionaire parents facing criticism, Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula clarifies she has no idea about progress on new stadium

Amid billionaire parents facing criticism, Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula clarifies she has no idea about progress on new stadium

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:48 GMT
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula [L] and parents Terry and Kim Pegula [R] | Source: Getty Images

World No. 4, American WTA star Jessica Pegula, is currently in action at the 2025 US Open and reached the semi-final round with Jack Draper in the mixed doubles championship. Pegula recently shared her thoughts on the progress of the new Buffalo Bills stadium while her parents continue to face criticism from the American football team's loyal fans.

Ad

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of billionaire businessman Terry Pegula, who is famously known as the owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits. Her mother is Kim Pegula, a South Korean-born businesswoman. The WTA star has four siblings, two of whom are from his father's previous marriage.

When her parents' $100 million superyacht was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, it garnered criticism from Buffalo Bills fans, as taxpayers are paying $850 million for the construction of $2.1 billion New Highmark Stadium. MLFootball shared the same in a recent X post that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"TRENDING: #Bills fans are angry that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula drive around their mega-yacht worth nearly 100 million dollars…While local taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for the team's new stadium. 😳😳😳 Thoughts on this…?"
Ad

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula recently appeared on her podcast 'The Player’s Box' and expressed her thoughts on the new stadium, which has also faced design criticism from the fans due to its steel canopy style. According to SI, some critics have noted that it resembles a 'bedpan'.

"People were asking me today, 'Oh, how's the stadium coming along?' I was like, I literally haven't seen or done a tour like ever. And I was like, 'Well, I just saw on the first episode of Hard Knock. So, I basically know the same amount that you guys do,'" Pegula said on the podcast (41:00 onwards).
Ad

Pegula has had a notable career in tennis, having won nine WTA Tour singles titles and seven doubles titles.

Jessica Pegula reflects on receiving support from Buffalo Bills fans

Jessica Pegula Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

During her recent interview with Town&Country Magazine, Jessica Pegula reflected her admiration for being embraced by Buffalo Bills fans during her tournament runs.

Ad
"It’s awesome. Buffalo is a city, but it’s got a small town vibe to it,so people get really supportive and they love their sports teams and I feel like I’ve kind of become one their teams. I have seen people again that they weren’t even tennis fans and they’re like, “We came to the U.S. Open because we love the Bills and we want to support you!” It’s just so cool," she said.

Pegula defeated Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her first round at the US Open and is all set to lock horns with former World No. 34 Anna Blinkova in the second round.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications