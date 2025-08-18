Amid overwhelming criticism against Cincinnati Open scheduling, Jannik Sinner offers lukewarm take on ATP's extended 2-week Masters events

Jannik Sinner revealed that he doesn't particularly have a problem with the extended Masters tournaments, like the Cincinnati Open, but he prefers one-week events for a reason. Sinner has reached the final at Cincinnati, and is scheduled to play Carlos Alcaraz later on August 18, 2025.

Sinner had plenty of success at ATP 1000 tournaments in 2024, winning the Miami Open, Cincinnati Open, and the Shanghai Masters. He is now headed to the final at Cincinnati, aiming to defend his title, which would be his first Masters 1000 achievement of the year.

Going into the final, the Italian addressed the issue of the extended schedule, from having a larger draw to the event taking more than ten days to conclude, which most players have expressed annoyance about.

The changed format hasn’t been a problem for him, as he has reached the final with relative ease. However, he prefers one-week events, since first-round matches can feature thrilling performances and the momentum continues even if a top-seeded player loses.

“It’s a question that’s quite irrelevant now to answer because we are in that position. My personal view…I love the one-week events. I love it when you see that the tournament in Monaco, for example, you have for Monte Carlo, you have this one-week event, and you have the first-round matches, which are incredibly good. And if one good seeded player loses, the next match is an incredible match still, and you have the quarterfinals and you know exactly when you buy the tickets," the 24-year-old said via Tennis World USA.

Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Citi Open and the Canadian Open after his triumph over Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Jannik Sinner once expressed how his post-match recovery doesn't include anything fancy

Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1, came ever so close to winning the French Open title but lost to Alcaraz in the final. Failing to secure his first clay-court Major win, the Italian was left disappointed, but he chose to spend time with his family and unwind instead of making any elaborate plans.

"I was very relaxed with my family. We grilled a bit, played table tennis with my friends. Really normal things, nothing special. I like going home, when a lot is going on. I feel safe at home and with my friends. They know how I am, and how I was before. They know me very well." (via ATP Tour)

Jannik Sinner is the first and only Italian to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings. At the upcoming US Open, he will pair with Katerina Siniakova after his initial partner, Emma Navarro, pulled out of the event. After that, he will set his sights on successfully defending his singles title.

