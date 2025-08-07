Amid Taylor Fritz's Canadian Open blow, girlfriend Morgan Riddle can't stop thinking about Sabrina Carpenter’s controversial album 'Man’s Best Friend’

World No. 4, Taylor Fritz, has faced defeat at the hands of Ben Shelton in the semi-finals of the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Amid Fritz's loss, his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently expressed her excitement for Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming controversial album 'Man’s Best Friend’.

Fritz's Canadian tournament came to an end with a 4-6, 3-6 loss against fellow American, Shelton, who reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final. Fritz, who is a winner of 10 ATP Tour singles titles, has also achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first American to reach all nine quarterfinals of ATP Masters 1000 events in his career.

His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who he has been dating since 2020, has been a steady presence in his career and also regularly attends Fritz's tournaments. Through her recent Instagram story, Riddle shared her thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter’s controversial album 'Man’s Best Friend’. The album is set to be released on August 29, in between the US Open, which will be held from August 24 to September 7. Riddle wrote,

"she's doing this for us~~"

Screenshot of Morgan Riddle's Instagram story | Source: IG/moorrgs

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, Sabrina Carpenter's new album, would be her seventh studio album after her Grammy-winning album, 'Short n’ Sweet', which was released last year in August. Her new album has received criticism for having derogatory and misogynistic themes, as per Teen Vogue.

Morgan Riddle reflects on the positive traits of her relationship with boyfriend Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty

During her interview with People Magazine on June 30, Morgan Riddle reflected on her healthy relationship with Taylor Fritz.

"We travel so well together, which people always ask me, 'How do you guys spend that much time in a hotel room together without wanting to rip each other's heads off? But we get along really well, which is why I think we've been able to make it work the last couple years."

She continued,

"Both of us are very focused on what we're doing. I'm not always like, 'When are you coming back to the room?' I'm out doing things or meeting people which I think is good that we're very much immersed in each other, but also have our own things going on no matter where we are."

Riddle pursues a fruitful career as an influencer and media personality. She has a sizable number of followers on her social media platforms.

