"Among top 10 most unlucky players of all time" - Tennis fans sympathize with Emma Raducanu as she withdraws from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury

Emma Raducanu's painful struggle with injuries doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. The youngster has yet again picked up a wrist injury, forcing her to withdraw from the Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 tournament scheduled to be held from October 10-16 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The tournament organizers broke the news on social media on Thursday. Winning the 2021 US Open remains the only highlight of the Brit's career as she is yet to add another singles title to her cabinet after her majestic triumph at Flushing Meadows last year.

There have been as many as four occasions this season when the 19-year-old has had to retire mid-match due to an injury. When Raducanu lost her first-round match at the 2022 US Open and failed to defend her title, she lost a considerable amount of ranking points and went from being a top-15 player to an 80th-ranked player.

At the ongoing Ostrava Open, a WTA 500 event, the Brit was ousted by World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first round.

After learning about Emma Raducanu's withdrawal from the Transylvania Open, fans on Twitter came forward and showed their support for the young player, raising concerns over her fitness and wishing her a speedy recovery.

"Really sad to hear this news as I was really looking forward to this event. I am sure Emma is really disappointed to miss her second home tournament. Let's hope the injury is not serious and just accumulated fatigue. I am sure she will be back next year," a fan tweeted.

"Oh no, so sorry to read this. Unfortunately there’s a lot of players with injuries right now, the tour is so long. Hope Emma recovers very soon. Missing her already," a user posted.

"Heartbreaking news for Emma ime gutted for her, it explains a few things now from Ostrava though, i just hope Emma is ok mentally/physically and fully recovers as wrists are bad news for tennis players, no doubt probably done 4 the season.. That young lady has no bloody luck," another tweet read.

"She's got to learn how to win and enjoy" - Sue Barker on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action during the Korea Open

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, former British player and TV presenter Sue Barker addressed the issues that Emma Raducanu might be facing. The 66-year-old stated that while Raducanu had the right mindset, she needed to learn to start winning and enjoying tennis.

"She's got the game and she's shown she's got the mindset and physically she's fabulous. I mean, I don't know about the injuries and what's happening with those, but she got through the US Open from qualifying. I feel that she's got all the attributes. Now she's got to learn how to win and maybe how to enjoy it," Barker said.

