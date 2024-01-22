"An evil villain aura to this", "So nonchalant" - Novak Djokovic's reaction to Adrian Mannarino beating Ben Shelton in Australian Open 3R amuses fans

Novak Djokovic's reaction to Adrian Mannarino's victory over Ben Shelton in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open amused some tennis fans online.

Mannarino defeated Shelton 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4, in four hours and 46 minutes at the Kia Arena. This victory propelled the Frenchman to the fourth round, where he faced the Serb.

However, it was not just Mannarino's win in the third round that caught the attention of several fans, but rather the reaction of the World No. 1. Eurosport shared a video capturing Novak Djokovic's nonchalant reaction to the Frenchman's victory from a gym.

Fans were amused by the reaction of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. They had anticipated a more animated response from the Serb, considering his feud with Ben Shelton that took place during the 2023 US Open.

One fan stated that there was "an evil villain aura" to Djokovic's reaction to Mannarino's which they loved.

"There’s an evil villain aura to this that I can’t quite explain but that I absolutely f*cking love," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan expressed their admiration for the Serbs' nonchalant reaction.

"So nonchalant... love it!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on the cons of being on tour: "Being separated from the family hurts me more and more"

The Serb with his wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round at the Australian Open. At the post-match press conference, the Serb addressed the challenges of life on tour and stated that it "hurts" him to be away from his family.

“Being separated from the family hurts me more and more,” he said. “That's the part that I struggle with more now. So, yeah, I try to balance things out with working with my schedule in such way and calendar that is suitable to me.”

Djokovic stated that he tends to strike a balance between his tennis career and his family life by selecting the tournaments he wishes to participate in. He believes that he has earned the right to choose the type of tournaments he wants to compete in after being in the tennis circuit for so many years.

The Serb also said that his utmost priority lies in the Grand Slam tournaments, which hold a prominent position on his schedule.

“I think I earned my right to choose what kind of tournaments I want to play. Of course, Grand Slams being the biggest ones, the pillars, the priority on the schedule list,” he added.

Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense and will be aiming for his 11th Australian Open title against World No. 12 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

