"An excuse to open fire on protesters" - Martina Navratilova expresses annoyance with Donald Trump's controversial military move in DC

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media to share her thoughts after US President Donald Trump's recent decision to deploy the American military at protests in Washington. The protests were related to his unprecedented takeover of the state's police department and the use of 800 National Guard troops, which his administration said was to battle against the rise of violent crime in the city. Navratilova has criticised Trump on many occasions, including his policy on immigration and more.

Ad

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. She made her breakthrough at the 1978 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated Chris Evert to win her first Grand Slam title. She would go on to win multiple accolades, including 18 Grand Slam titles.

Navratilova criticised Trump for his use of the police force during the protests in Washington. Although his administration claimed it was necessary due to the high crime rate in the city, official data had shown that it was at a low for 30 years. Many people living in the city protested against the troop's presence as well as Trump's control over the police department.

Ad

Trending

The former World No. 1 tennis player shared her reaction to Trump's recent decision through her X post on Thursday, August 14. She reshared Rolling Stone's report on Trump's use of military deployment in LA and DC, and wrote:

"He would love nothing more than an excuse to open fire on protesters."

Martina Navratilova @Martina He would love nothing more than an excuse to open fire on protesters.

Ad

Martina Navratilova has previously said that the only thing she agrees with Donald Trump is his policy on transgender women's participation in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova makes feelings known on Donald Trump's immigration policy

Navratilova at Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova, who moved to the US in 1981, recently shared her thoughts on Trump's immigration policy. She revealed that she would not have moved to America under his administration, and more. In an interview with the BBC, the 68-year-old tennis star said:

Ad

"If I were now still in that same position [as in 1975] and I had to go live somewhere, it would not be America, because it's not a democracy at the moment. I mean, people are getting chucked out by Homeland Security, they're getting chucked out because they're not on board completely with Donald Trump's agenda… because they're not kissing the ring."

Ad

Martina Navratilova had moved to the United States at the age of 18. She had also spoken about how she felt about leaving her parents behind to do so. She said:

"I never knew when I would see my parents again - or if I would see them."

Navratilova recently made an appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, attending the women's semi-finals in the Royal Box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More