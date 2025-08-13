Martina Navratilova reacts to social media post claiming Baltimore Ravens rejected Elon Musk's $500M sponsorship offer

Martina Navratilova has applauded a social media post claiming that the Baltimore Ravens spurned a lucrative Tesla sponsorship proposal. According to X post, the NFL side stunningly rejected a $500 million sponsorship deal from Elon Musk's company, which "stunned the NFL world."

A defiant statement asserting that the Ravens were "not for sale" and that the NFL franchise stood by the people of Baltimore City against greed was also mentioned as part of the post. Navratilova, who has never shied away from voicing her opinions on social media, has been a vociferous critic of Elon Musk.

Martina Navratilova @Martina 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

A clap emoji was Navratilova's way of backing the Ravens for what the X post claimed was the club's resolve to "never be bought by billionaires" like Musk, who had campaigned for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The post read:

“We will never be bought by billionaires like you; The Ravens are not for sale. We stand with the people of Baltimore City Against Greed."

Elon Musk, who was part of the President's DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) body that aimed to reduce government spending and cut jobs, subsequently left the team amid a public spat with Trump.

The Czech-American tennis icon has often lambasted the association between Trump and Musk, continuing to criticise the SpaceX founder, who recently announced that he was forming his own political party in the United States.

"Trump - the proud sexual assaulter" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at US President for comments made in a 1992 show

Martina Navratilova has been a long-time critic of Donald Trump - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has accused Donald Trump of being a "proud sexual assaulter and an adjudicated rapist" after the US President's comments on Mike Tyson during a 1992 episode of Late Night with David Letterman were posted online.

During the show that aired after Tyson had been convicted of raping a teenage beauty pageant contestant, Trump resorted to victim shaming while also appearing to be sympathetic to the professional boxer.

"Mike (Tyson) should serve some time and everything else, but to keep a man… here’s a woman that was dancing at his door at one o’clock in the morning. Dancing," Trump stated on the show.

Navratilova refused to hold back in her takedown of the President in light of the ongoing pressure on the Trump administration to make public the details of the investigation into the activities of child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The nature of Donald Trump's association with the late pedophile has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

"Trump- the proud sexual assaulter and an adjudicated rapist has always been making excuses for other sexual assaulters and rapists," Martina Navratilova commented on X (formerly Twitter).

The nine-time Wimbledon champion, who boasts an Open era record of 177 career titles, including 18 Grand Slam singles titles, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.

