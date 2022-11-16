"An indication of Rafa's arrival in this realm" - Leading sports photographer relives the best moments of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry

Sports fans all over the world have reveled in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s iconic rivalry over the years. The celebrated pair’s irreplaceable rivalry came to a close with Swiss maestro’s retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Clive Brunskill, a leading sports photographer with Getty Images, recently recalled the significant moments between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in an interview with tennis365.net. He mentioned the 2008 Wimbledon final, where Rafael Nadal was able to cross the finish line in his third consecutive attempt and upgraded himself from being the two-time runner-up, to being the champion against the five-time defending champion.

"They put up some great fights, and in the 2008 Wimbledon final, Rafa finally defeated his nemesis in what is said to be Roger's backyard. It was a great match, at least for Rafa," he noted.

Roger Federer captured by Clive Brunskill at 2008 Wimbledon after defeat to Rafael Nadal

Brunskill further chose the 2005 Miami Open final to be his favorite match between the arch-rivals. He remarked that the encounter was a milestone in their careers and a glimpse into what the future was to entail.

"My favorite match was the 2005 Miami Open final, played in five sets. Roger had already won five Grand Slams, but Rafa had yet to win one. A young boy from Spain won the first two sets and was on his way to victory, but Roger managed to win the next three. It was a great match and an indication of Rafa's arrival in this realm. History proves it," Brunskill said.

The 2005 Miami Open final was the second of 40 matches contested by the legendary duo against each other. While the young 17-year-old Rafael Nadal managed to get the better of then World No. 1 Roger Federer in their first-ever clash at the 2004 Miami Open, the Swiss player got his revenge at the tournament a year later.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to work with Roger Federer" – Clive Brunskill on working with the Swiss maestro at Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal photographed by Clive Brunskill at the Laver Cup

Clive Brunskill also expressed that Roger Federer’s retirement was a sad day for sports, television and fans, but it was especially sad for him as he had shot the tennis legend since his junior days.

"Sad, sad, sad. It was sad anyway. I've been shooting Roger since his junior days when he became the ITF Junior World Champion. It (is) sad for (me to see Roger) retire. Television, as well as me and many other photographers, will miss the audience because when he plays, the ratings skyrocket and he was always playing in front of a packed crowd."

He was, however, happy to be in charge of the Laver Cup photography team, which meant meeting Federer at least once during the year at his brainchild tournament.

"As a photographer for Getty Images, I'm in charge of the official Laver Cup shoots, so I'm very fortunate to be able to work with Roger on this event at least once a year. Roger will one day be the European team captain. Hopefully, I will be able to work with him in other areas and even shoot some of his commercials," he said.

