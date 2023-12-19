"An insane take" - Martina Navratilova on false claims about birth control pills

Martina Navratilova recently spoke out against a controversial statement that claimed birth control pills are harmful to women and society. Navratilova called it an "insane take" and defended the benefits of hormonal contraceptives for women’s health and well-being.

Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, with 59 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. She is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and animal rights. She has been open about her health challenges, including surviving breast cancer and throat cancer in the past.

The tweet that sparked Navratilova’s response was posted by a female user on Tuesday, December 19, who stated that birth control pills are "physically and mentally terrible for women" and blamed them for causing anxiety, depression, weak men, broken families, and even death.

"Birth control is physically and mentally TERRIBLE for women," the tweet read. "I firmly think it's responsible for a large percentage of the spikes in anxiety, depression & suicide among young women. It has fueled the sex without-commitment culture that has created weak, listless men - leading to women not having suitable partners and the breakdown of the nuclear family. It makes women attracted to the wrong men. And oh yeah, it can KILL you."

"The fact they medicated everyone my age and younger with no information on the risks for decades will be looked back on in history as a mass atrocity against women. We as a society told women to damage their own health to prevent unwanted pregnancies while asking nothing of men and it's despicable."

The user also accused the medical community for "throwing birth control at every condition under the sun" and demanded that men do their part to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

"It's time men do their part to prevent unwanted pregnancies. And it's time the medical community DOES ITS JOB to address the actual health concerns women present with vs throwing birth control at every condition under the sun. This subject makes me furious if you can't tell." (continued...)

Navratilova shared the tweet and replied with a strong rebuke. She wrote:

"Why an insane take- birth control is essential for so many female issues, not just to keep one from getting pregnant. And a woman should know better than to make a ridiculous statement like that…"

Martina Navratilova holds Susan Collins responsible for controversial Texas abortion ruling

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently re-emphasized her stance on abortion rights following a controversial court ruling in Texas.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old Dallas resident, sought an abortion for her fetus diagnosed with a fatal condition but was denied due to Texas' strict anti-abortion laws. Initially allowed within the state, the procedure was ultimately blocked by the Texas Court, forcing Cox to travel out of state.

This high-profile case follows the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and has fueled further debate on abortion rights, including drawing criticism towards Senator Susan Collins for her recent public expressions of concern.

"I thought it was a terrible decision… that may affect her future ability to carry a child, was forced to leave Texas to get a much needed abortion — it’s just inconceivable to me," Collins tweeted.

Despite publicly expressing concern about the Texas abortion ruling, Senator Susan Collins faced criticism from tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion pointed on Collins' past votes confirming conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, justices who ultimately played a key role in overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping federal abortion rights.

"This is on you Susan Collins- this is on you," Martina Navratilova tweeted.