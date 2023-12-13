"This is on you" - Martina Navratilova calls out US Senator Susan Collins after controversial abortion ruling in Texas

Martina Navratilova has again clarified her stance on the issue of abortion rights in the USA after a recent controversial court ruling in the state of Texas.

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old woman from Dallas, filed a lawsuit to terminate her pregnancy in Texas after her fetus was diagnosed with a deadly genetic condition. Texas has one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the USA. The state passed a law in 2021 to ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy.

Initially, a district court judge permitted Cox to have an abortion within the state on December 7. However, the Texas Supreme Court overturned that ruling on December 8, forcing Cox to travel out of the state to have the abortion procedure.

This is one of the most high-profile cases dealing with abortion rights in the country after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in June 2022.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine was disheartened about the outcome of Kate Cox's case and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express concern about the future of abortion rights.

"I thought it was a terrible decision… that may affect her future ability to carry a child, was forced to leave Texas to get a much needed abortion — it’s just inconceivable to me," Collins tweeted.

However, Collins' concern seemed hollow to legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova, who called out the Senator for her votes that put anti-abortion Justices on the Supreme Court.

Collins, known for her pro-abortion stance, voted in favor of conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. The two justices ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 precedent that granted abortion rights in the USA.

"This is on you Susan Collins- this is on you," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova rules out a career in politics in future

Martina Navratilova has been quite open about her political views and has often been the first one to share her thoughts on any pertinent discourse in society. Given her interest in politics, the Czech-American legend was recently asked whether she would dabble in electoral politics.

Navratilova appeared on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast to discuss a variety of topics, and Swisher asked Navratilova if she would consider running for office. However, the 67-year-old was quick to dismiss the notion, suggesting that she was too outspoken to be palatable for the electorate. Navratilova said she might have considered politics as a career when she was younger.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," Martina Navratilova said.