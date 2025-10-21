"An irrelevant b*tch"; "Leave him alone" - Novak Djokovic fans furious over Serena Williams' ex-coach's controversial comments about Serb's retirement

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. However, the Serb has been struggling physically in recent years, and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has stated that the 38-year-old has ‘no reason’ to continue playing anymore. Fans didn't take too kindly to Stubbs’ comments and were quick to make their feelings known about the same.

Ad

Statistically speaking, Djokovic is the most successful player of all-time, winning 24 Grand Slams and spending 428 weeks ranked No.1 in the World. He has also won all ATP 1000 tournaments, the ATP Tour Finals, and an Olympic gold medal. In light of these achievements, Stubbs, who coached Williams in 2022, recently stated in an appearance on her podcast that the Serb lacked reason to continue playing, saying,

“He’s not trying to win another Masters 1000 or a 500. He has got all the records, there is no reason for him to play anymore.”

Ad

Trending

Reacting to these comments by the Australian, on fan on X wrote,

“She's always been an irrelevant b*tch. Her opinions on SO many things that have nothing to do with him, are ridiculous. I criticized her once and she was super nasty in return and blocked me 😂 Totally irresponsible member of the "media”."

SuzieQ @egrrrrl8446 “She's always been an irrelevant b*tch. Her opinions on SO many things that have nothing to do with him, are ridiculous. I criticized her once and she was super nasty in return and blocked me 😂 Totally irresponsible member of the "media”.”

Ad

Another fan demanded Djokovic be left alone, writing,

“Leave him alone ffs. He's earned every right to choose how to end his Historic, legendary career.”

SK @Djoko_UTD “Leave him alone ffs. He's earned every right to choose how to end his Historic, legendary career.”

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to Rennae Stubbs' controversial comments about Novak Djokovic’s retirement:

“What’s it got to do with her? Moron,” one fan wrote.

“Who gives a rat’s ass what she thinks,” another added.

“It's his decision! There's no reason for Rennae Stubbs to think or speak about! Intrusive as always,” one X user commented.

Ad

“Who on earth is she to tell one of the greatest of all time that he has no reason to play any more? Stick to chatting shit about doubles,” yet another fan chimed in.

Novak Djokovic set to compete at Hellenic Championship as the Serb’s participation at the 2025 ATP Finals remains in the dark

Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic was most recently seen in action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event. The Serb was seeded second at the tournament, and went down to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He then faced off against Taylor Fritz for his third-place match, but retired midway through the encounter after losing the 75-minute long first set.

Ad

Now, Djokovic is set to return to action at the Hellenic Championships, an ATP 250 event scheduled to take place in Athens between November 2 and 8. Joining him in Greece will be the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jakub Mensik, Joao Fonseca and more.

After the Hellenic Championships, Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the 2025 ATP Tour Finals, but the 38-year-old's participation at the event is unconfirmed as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis