Ana Ivanovic and Donna Vekic meet at 2024 Linz Open, fan posts picture of duo from same event 10 years earlier

Donna Vekic recently met former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic at the 2024 Linz Open. The pair had incidentally been photographed together at the same WTA event 10 years earlier in 2014.

The Linz Open is the world’s second-oldest WTA indoor tournament that has been held in Austria since 1987. The 27th edition of the prestigious tournament is being upgraded to the WTA 500 level this year.

Ivanovic, who retired from professional tennis in 2016, won the title twice (2008, 2010), and reached the final in 2013. The Serb was invited as the guest of honor for the ongoing final weekend at the 2024 Linz Open .

Vekic, who faced a three-set loss in the semifinals against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Linz Open, took to Instagram on Saturday (February 3) to post a picture with Ivanovic during the tournament.

A fan on X reposted the picture along with another picture of Ivanovic and Vekic meeting at the Linz Open in 2014. The decade old picture was from a Ballet night players party where the Serb can be see in a black draped-back maxi dress while the Croat wore a white top and pink skirt.

"Full circle moment 10 years later," the post was captioned.

At the 2014 Linz Open, Vekic lost in the first round to qualifier Ons Jabeur in straight sets. On the other hand, Ivanovic withdrew from the tournament due to a hip injury ahead of her second-round match against Madison Brengle.

Ana Ivanovic and Donna Vekic have met two times on the WTA tour, and have equal head-to-head record against each other. The former defeated the latter 6-0, 6-3 in the 2015 French Open third round. The Croat got her revenge in the 2016 Cincinnati opener in straight sets.

A look into Ana Ivanovic's performance at the Linz Open over the years

Ana Ivanovic at the 2016 French Open

Ana Ivanovic made her first appearance at the Linz Open in 2005, where she lost in the semifinals to Patty Schnyder in straight sets. Ivanovic reached the quarterfinals the next year, eventually losing to Maria Sharapova in straight sets.

The Serb's first title at the Linz Open came in 2008 when she won the final against Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-1. Two years later, Ivanovic claimed her second title in Austria by defeating Patty Schnyder 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

In 2012, the 36-year-old lost in straight sets against Kristen Flipkens in the quarterfinals. The next year, Ivanovic lost in straight sets to Angelique Kerber in the final. The Serb made her last appearance in 2014, where she defeated Pauline Parmentier in straight sets in the opening round, but withdrew ahead of her second match due to hip injury.