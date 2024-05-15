Ana Ivanovic gears up for rare on-court appearance; confirms Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters 2024 participation alongside Andrea Petkovic, others

Ana Ivanovic was recently confirmed to be one of the eight former players at the 2024 Luxemburg Ladies Tennis Masters. The Serb will be the likes joined by Andrea Petkovic and Kirsten Flipkens, among others.

The Luxemburg Ladies Tennis Masters is an eight-player tournament across four days, where former players receive invitations. The total purse will be €110,000 with the winner receiving €50,000, the finalist €20,000, the semifinalists €10,000, and the quarterfinalists €5,000.

The draws for the event will take place on the 15th of October and will be followed by a Gala dinner on the 16th. The matches will begin on the 17th of October with the final taking place on the 20th.

The tournament has confirmed its first three competitors for this year's edition. The event will be graced by former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic who will be joined by former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic and former World No. 13 Kirsten Flipkens. While Ivanovic and Flipkens will be making their debut for the event, Petkovic was the finalist last year losing the summit clash to Anett Kontaveit.

The Luxemburg Open was a WTA 250 tournament that was one of the most popular stops on the tour. Over the years, the tournament was won by legends like Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and many others.

However, the tournament's reign in the WTA calendar ended in 2022. But the tournament director Danielle Mass and the International Women's Tennis Promotion came up with an innovative new format to keep the tournament's legacy alive leading to the birth of the Luxemburg Tennis Masters.

"I've learned so much in sports and life, I’ve grown and matured with it" - Ana Ivanovic looked back on her illustrious career

Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic's career to an end in 2016 after a disappointing run of form. The Serb looked back on her playing days back in December 23 via a post on social media.

Ivanovic took to X (formerly Twitter) on 28 December 2023, where she posted a video of herself looking at her on-court pictures over the years. She wrote how she would live her career the same way all over again given the chance as her time as a professional taught her many things in life.

"Such amazing memories! I always love to think back to my time as an active tennis player - I've learned so much in sports and life, I’ve grown and matured with it, I wouldn't miss a thing and I'd do it all over again the same way I did," Ivanovic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ana Ivanovic won 15 titles over her 13-year career, most notably clinching the French Open in 2008.