Ana Ivanovic reminisces her tennis career by looking at throwback on-court photos

Ana Ivanovic shared a video clip containing pictures from her time as an active player on the WTA tour. She expressed her love for the sport and believed it helped her grow both on and off-court.

Ivanovic turned pro in August 2003 and made her first appearances in Luxembourg qualifying and the ITF Circuit. She has won 15 tour-level titles including a Grand Slam title at the 2008 French Open. After a 13-year-long career, Ivanovic hung up her racquet in December 2016.

The 36-year-old took to social media to share a video where she can be seen looking at her on-court pictures and recalling the place and year where they were taken.

"Such amazing memories! I always love to think back to my time as an active tennis player - I've learned so much in sports and life, I’ve grown and matured with it, I wouldn't miss a thing and I'd do it all over again the same way I did," Ivanovic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In one of the pictures, Ivanovic can be seen celebrating her 2008 French Open win. In another, she can be seen shaking hands with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the net. Ivanovic took no time to identify the picture from the 2014 Australian Open, where she beat Williams in the fourth round but lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the quarterfinals.

Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger indulge in fun guessing game as part of Christmas celebrations

Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger TV Show From Offenburg

Ana Ivanovic shared a lighthearted video on social media where she can be seen playing a guessing game with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger. The couple answered holiday-themed questions about each other's favorites by writing them on a board and turning them toward the camera.

The couple sat in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with elaborate ornaments. They coordinated their look with blue bottoms and muted-colored sweaters. She also posted a message wishing fans a merry Christmas.

"Since we always enjoy a good game on the holidays … Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating," Ana Ivanovic posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ivanovic began by answering the question 'Basti's favorite Christmas cookies'. She incorrectly guessed gingerbread as against the former soccer player's actual favorite, Dominosteine.

Other questions included Ivanovic's favorite holiday decoration, Schweinsteiger's most-loved winter activity, and his favorite Christmas movie. The couple closed with Ivanovic's favorite festive dish. While she held up the board with the correct answer as Božićna pogača, her husband wrote:

"Meat or salmon. She is Serbian!!"