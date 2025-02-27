Ana Ivanovic turns up the glamor with stylish sweater & knee-high boots look on dinner date

Former WTA No. 1 Ana Ivanovic headed out for dinner and later shared her look on social media. The Serb, despite having called time on her professional tennis-playing career at the end of 2016, has continued to maintain herself and regularly shares updates about her life via social media.

On Wednesday, February 26, Ivanovic took to Instagram and revealed that she'd decided to end her day with a dinner outside. The 2008 French Open champion went with a full-sleeved red-and-white striped sweater and paired it with a light brown, flowy skirt.

Ivanovic also sported long, white boots with heels. Ivanovic captioned the post:

"Dinner fit #ootd"

Ivanovic's look for dinner as revealed via an Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 26 (Source: Instagram/anaivanovic)

Ana Ivanovic also posted a different picture featuring the same look as a regular Instagram post. She captioned it:

"Ending the day with a nice dinner ♥️"

At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 likes. Fellow former WTA No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who is still active on the tour, liked the post, as did Ivanovic's 24-year-old compatriot Olga Danilovic. Mariabel Nadal, sister of the legendary Rafael Nadal, also chipped in with a like.

Ivanovic is happily married to German soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, and the couple are parents to three sons. The names of their first two sons are Luka and Leon, but they are yet to make their third son's name public.

Back in 2022, before Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger's third son was born, the Serb had opened up about life after tennis.

"Definitely beautiful" - Ana Ivanovic's 2022 confession on transitioning to a mother after end of her successful tennis career

Ana Ivanovic (right) with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger (Source: Getty)

Almost three years ago, Ana Ivanovic told the Olympic Channel Podcast how she found beauty in living as a mother. She also talked about playing tennis recreationally with her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"Of course, you don’t have the same stress like you had when you played. It’s very much like one smile and your world melts. It’s definitely beautiful, but it has its challenges, of course," Ivanovic said.

"We play every game that he gets 30-love and he can maybe manage to get a game or two but I sometimes make him work hard for points and sometimes let him win a game when he deserves it," she added later, referring to her tennis sessions with her husband.

Ivanovic won 15 WTA Tour-level singles titles and also reached the finals of the 2007 French Open and 2008 Australian Open. She won the year-end WTA Finals twice, in 2010 and 2011.

