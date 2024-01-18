"And they're jumping on Caroline Wozniacki for saying most of top 10 girls suck these days" - Fans react to Maria Sakkari's Australian Open 2R defeat

Tennis fans couldn't contain their disappointment at Maria Sakkari's shock defeat in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Sakkari kicked off her Australian Open campaign in dominant fashion, claiming a 6-4, 6-1 win over Nao Hibino. However, she failed to replicate her commanding performance in her second-round clash against World No. 74 Elina Avanesyan.

Avanesyan dominated the clash, securing a 6-4, 6-4 win over the World No. 8 to claim her first-ever victory over a top 10 opponent. Sakkari appeared far from her best during the match, committing 43 unforced errors during the one-hour and 43-minute encounter.

The loss marked the Greek's eighth consecutive early exit from a Grand Slam event. Her last appearance in the later stages of a Major was at the 2021 US Open, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

Tennis fans were left in disbelief over Maria Sakkari's loss. One fan even asserted that Caroline Wozniacki was correct in her assessment that none of the current top 10 players had a chance of beating Serena Williams at her best.

"And they jumping on Wozniacki back for saying most of the top 10 girls suck these days," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"No offense but i kind of need Sakkari out of the top 10," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that the 28-year-old was the "worst" top 10 player in the sport.

"She’s the worst top 10 player in the sport. Even worse than Errani who atleast won slams in doubles. Make me believe otherwise," the fan commented.

Comment byu/LenaRybakina from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/LenaRybakina from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/LenaRybakina from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/LenaRybakina from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caroline Wozniacki follows Maria Sakkari, exits Australian Open 2024 in 2R

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki also crashed out of the 2024 Australian Open in the second round. The former World No. 1 locked horns with Magda Linette in her tournament opener. The Dane delivered a commanding performance, leading 6-2, 2-0, when Linette was forced to retire due to injury.

Wozniacki then took on qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round. She made a strong start to the match, winning the opening set 6-1. However, she was unable to sustain her performance as Timofeeva battled back to claim a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory in two hours and 21 minutes.

Timofeeva will lock horns with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. Meanwhile, following her win over Maria Sakkari, Elina Avanesyan will square off against Marta Kostyuk for a place in the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam.