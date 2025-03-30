Andre Agassi adorably welcomes wife Steffi Graf with a kiss during Pickleball Legends Tour in China

Andre Agassi warmly welcomed his wife Steffi Graf to Shanghai, China, on March 28, 2025. A warm video from Agassi captured the couple's tender moment in the last stop of the 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour.

The JOOLA 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour is a bold project aimed to market and promote pickleball throughout Asia. Showcasing a superstar roster of tennis legends and top pickleball professionals, the tour highlights the sport's dynamic appeal to new fans. This year's tour, from March 26 to March 29, stopped in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam, before concluding in Shanghai, China.

Among the top headliners were Graf and Agassi, in addition to JOOLA signature players Ben Johns, Anna Bright, Brooke Buckner, Tyson McGuffin, Collin Johns, and Chao Yi Wang. These world-class players hoped to connect with local communities while showcasing innovative pickleball gear, including the Agassi Pro and JOOLA Pro IV paddles.

Agassi posted on his Instagram stories on March 29, 2025, a close moment with his wife. The video showed him welcoming Graf with a gentle kiss inside the hotel lobby. He also pleased fans after he posted a picture of himself staring at Graf as she addressed the media during a press conference.

Screengrab of Andre Agassi's Instagram stories (@agassi)

This emotional moment comes a few weeks after Agassi and Graf's dominant win at the Pickleball Slam 3 on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The competition, which had tennis stars Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard in attendance, witnessed Agassi and Graf overpower their opponents to take home a $1 million award.

Andre Agassi shares how playing pickleball with wife Steffi Graf has strengthened their relationship

In Picture: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf during the Pickleball Slam 3 (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi spoke about how playing pickleball with his wife, tennis icon Steffi Graf, has positively influenced their relationship. In a recent conversation with Forbes Travel Guide, Agassi shared his appreciation for the sport, emphasizing the joy of learning and evolving alongside Graf.

He described pickleball as a fantastic way for them to bond outside of tennis, calling the experience "wonderful" and a meaningful outlet for their connection.

"It’s been fun growing with Stef in the game. It’s been a great outlet for us athletically and relationally. Being able to go do something together besides beat ourselves up on a tennis court has been wonderful," Agassi said.

In other news, Andre Agassi candidly described tennis as the "Everest" of racket sports but emphasized that pickleball has a broader appeal.

