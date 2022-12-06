"Andre Agassi was always testing the boundaries" - When Nick Bollettieri discussed coaching the former World No. 1

Andre Agassi's former coach Nick Bollettieri said that the former World No. 1 was always testing boundaries during his early days in the academy.

Bollettieri has coached several high-profile tennis stars in his lifetime, with Agassi being one of his brightest pupils. The legendary coach wrote about his time working with the eight-time Grand Slam singles champion in a column for the Wall Street Journal.

The recently deceased American said that as a student, the eight-time Grand Slam singles champion always tested boundaries, particularly with his dress code, by putting on nail polish and more.

"As a student at my academy 25 years ago, Andre Agassi was always testing the boundaries, especially with the dress code. His hair was long and dyed, he wore nail polish, he wouldn't wear regular tennis clothes," Bollettieri wrote.

The legendary coach stated that his initial reaction was to make Agassi conform to the dress code but decided to let him be himself after an incident at his school.

My first instinct was to make him conform, but I still remember one year when he stopped by my office, before going home for Christmas. 'Nick'," he said, 'The head of the school wants me to cut my hair and dress a little different. Can you please change his mind?' I listened, and we decided to let him be himself," he said.

Nick Bollettieri also said that to develop the talent of someone like Andre Agassi, one needs to get a sense of their spirit and harness it.

"With a player like Andre, as with anyone you're trying to motivate, you have to get a sense of their individual spirit and try to harness it to develop top talent. Benevolence was not enough with Andre, but it had to be part of the mix," Bollettieri added.

Andre Agassi's heartfelt tribute to Nick Bollettieri

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Nick Bollettieri passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 and many from the tennis world paid their respects, one of them being Andre Agassi. The American penned a heartfelt tribute to his former coach on social media, writing that his former coach gave many players a chance to live their dreams and showed how life could be lived to the fullest.

"Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest. Thank You Nick," Agassi tweeted.

