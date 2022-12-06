"Our dear friend graduated from us" - Andre Agassi pens heartfelt tribute to former coach Nick Bollettieri

Andre Agassi has paid tribute to his longtime coach Nick Bollettieri, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.

The American former World No. 1, who joined Bollettieri's academy at the age of 13 and the two worked together for a decade, paid his respects to his former coach on social media. In a heartfelt social media post, Agassi stated that Bollettieri gave many players a chance to live their dreams and showed how life could be lived to the fullest.

"Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest. Thank You Nick," Agassi tweeted.

There have been rumors of Nick Bollettieri being unwell over the past week or two. Sports commentator Dick Vitale recently stated that Andre Agassi contacted his former coach to ask about his well-being, moving him to tears.

"My Thanksgiving was made as I learned that my buddy @NickBollettieri, tennis guru who needs all our (prayers) was moved to tears as he had a warm caring phone call from one of his all time fav talents Andre Agassi today," Vitale stated.

Chris Evert, Billie Jean King and others pay tribute to Nick Bollettieri

Many paid tributes to Bollettieri on his death

Several eminent tennis figures paid their respects to Nick Bollettieri following his death. These included greats of the game Chris Evert and Billie Jean King.

Evert called Bollettieri the greatest coach ever and thanked him for his kindness towards herself and her family.

"RIP Nick Bolletieri; Aside from being the greatest coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents, and my siblings… that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and a zest for living," the former World No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King called Nick Bollettieri one of tennis' most passionate coaches and advocates.

"Our sport lost one of its most passionate coaches & advocates. Nick was always positive & was able to get the best out of everyone, fortunate enough to work w/him. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & team at the Academy. May he rest in peace," King wrote

Eminent coach Patrick Mouratoglou said that Bolliettieri was someone who made the tennis industry grow while also opening opportunities for coaches and players.

"I am very saddened by the loss of @NickBollettieri.The tennis family has lost someone very important today, someone who has made our industry grow and has opened opportunities for coaches and players. We will remember the very special human being you were and will miss you," the Frenchman wrote on Twitter.

The tennis family has lost someone very important today, someone who has made our industry grow and has opened opportunities for coaches and players.

Others who paid tribute to Nick Bollettieri include Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Brad Gilbert, Darren Cahill and Tommy Haas, to name a few.

