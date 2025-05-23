Andre Agassi beats John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg & others to win 'Aura' draw, but leaves fans in disagreement

Andre Agassi recently came on top of the fantasy "aura" draw organized by John Isner and his fellow American pros, beating John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg in the final and the semifinals, respectively. The tennis community, however, has seemingly disapproved of the results.

Agassi enjoyed nearly two decades at the highest echelon of men's tennis and made his name across multiple eras. While the American is certainly one of the greatest players of all time, his appeal went beyond the court. In his early years, he was known for his eclectic personality and rebellious attitude, which led to his share of ups and downs. Towards the end of his career, the eight-time Major became much more grounded - a transformation that he labeled as "from punk to paragon" in his autobiography Open.

Against that background, it made sense for a majority of fans to vote for him during the fantasy "aura" draw organized by the Nothing Major podcast, which is run by John Isner, Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson. During the knockout tournament featuring a draw size of 16, the American legend beat John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Yannick Noah, and Pat Cash. Many fans in the replies to the Instagram post where Andre Agassi was announced as the winner didn't agree with him being crowned the tennis legend with the highest "aura"*, though, going by their reaction.

Some propped up Borg as the player with the highest amount of "aura", i.e. the most stylish player.

"Borg is the only answer, people don't know what aura is..." one fan wrote in the comments.

"For me the winner is Borg miles away," another insisted.

"Borg is the only answer," one more fan claimed.

Via Nothing Major podcast Instagram replies

A few others, meanwhile, were of the opinion that Marat Safin, who went out to Pete Sampras in the first round of the fantasy draw, had the most aura.

"Safın losing R1 in tourneys he should win is very much like Safin tho," one fan joked.

"Safin or nothing," another wrote.

Via Nothing Major podcast Instagram replies

One fan completely ripped into Andre Agassi, bringing the American's endorsement of pickleball into the discussion.

"Y'all picked Uncle Pickleball over the OG Iceman and a dude who literally had an army of models in his box. SMH," they wrote.

Via Nothing Major podcast Instagram replies

*Note - Only the men's tennis legends who retired between 1980 and 2010 were included in the fantasy aura draw.

"Andre Agassi put a new face to tennis in America" - Pat Rafter

Andre Agassi's former rival, Pat Rafter, gave his flowers to the eight-time Major for his offbeat personality in an interview last month, claiming that the American had transformed the perception of tennis in the USA.

"Andre Agassi put a new face to tennis in America. That brash, out there personality sort of brought Hollywood to tennis," Pat Rafter told ATP (via the Tennis Gazette) in April 2024.

To this day, Agassi is considered one of the most interesting players to grace the game.

