Andre Agassi sends warm welcome message to junior PPA champions Boone and Ford Casady after major career decision 

Andre Agassi recently congratulated junior PPA Tour champions and twin brothers Boone and Ford Casady on becoming brand ambassadors for JOOLA. The eight-time Major winner and his wife, Steffi Graf, are themselves sponsored by the paddle company and have since made a concerted effort to help grow pickleball in the USA.

Agassi played on the ATP Tour from 1986 to 2006, winning an overall 60 singles titles and spending 101 weeks as the World No. 1. Besides a few exhibition events here and there, the American was out of the public eye for several years before 2022, when he made his pickleball debut at the first edition of the Pickleball Slam at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.

Since then, Andre Agassi has regularly played and promoted the paddle sport. Earlier on Thursday (May 22), the 55-year-old took to his Instagram handle to repost the news of his sponsor JOOLA signing the 15-year-old twin duo of Boone and Ford Casady on his stories. In the caption, he wrote a special message for the Casadys.

"Welcome to the team!" Andre Agassi wrote on his Instagram stories on Thursday while tagging Boone and Ford Casady's respective accounts.

Via Andre Agassi Instagram stories

For those unaware, Boone and Ford Casady have had their share of exploits on the junior pickleball pro tour. While Boone won the 2024 Junior U-16 PPA Finals in doubles partnering his brother, Ford beat his twin brother to reign victorious in singles at the same event.

Meanwhile, Agassi didn't stray from expectations with his endorsement of the Casady brothers' new sponsorship, considering he has himself been promoting pickleball all over the world lately. Two months ago, the eight-time Major winner traveled to Vietnam and China as a part of the JOOLA 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour, where he was joined by his 22-time Major winner wife, Steffi Graf, and a few PPA Tour pros like Ben Johns, Anna Bright, Brooke Buckner, Tyson McGuffin, Collin Johns, and Chao Yi Wang.

Andre Agassi made his pickleball pro tour debut earlier last month

Although Andre Agassi is a staunch proponent of pickleball and has played at all three editions of Pickleball Slam, he played his first match as a pro earlier in April at the 2025 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. The former World No. 1 teamed up with women's PPA No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters in a doubles match, which they won in straightforward fashion.

Earlier in February, the American also teamed up with his wife to down the team of Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at the third edition of Pickleball Slam, thereby taking home the winners' $1-million paystub.

